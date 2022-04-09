Hit Monkey Season 2: What Will Happen in the Second Season of Hit-monkey?

Hit Monkey Season 2-Avengers, villains, and superhero shows are some of Marvel’s most well-known features. Hit-Monkey, developed by Wil Speck, is the newest Marvel collection, and we already know it will be better than the Guardians of the Galaxy collection, which was released earlier this year.

The first two episodes aren’t that compelling, but as the show progresses, you find yourself unable to tear your gaze away from it. Hitting-Monkey is a snow monkey that is being trained by an American assassin named Hit-Monkey.

The mistreated monkey has taken control of Tokyo’s subway system until he is captured and killed. Following a cliffhanger finale, we can only hope that we will be able to see the second half of this season of the series. The issue remains, though, whether or not the series will be brought back.

What Will Happen in the Second Season of Hit-monkey?

Fans of Hit-Monkey season one were crossing their fingers to find out who would be the next boss of the show. This was, however, revealed in the most recent episode, and the wait was well worth it.

We anticipate that the second season will provide answers to our questions while still providing the same level of excitement and an epic narrative that the first season did. The show’s producer may have disclosed that Campbell would have a more active part in the second season of the play than he did in the first season.

He will play significantly more major parts in season two than he did as a supporting character in season one.

Season 2 of Hit-monkey: Who Will Return?

Although no official confirmation of the second season’s cast has been issued, we can anticipate that the whole prior cast will return for the second season as well. In addition, depending on how the narrative develops, we may anticipate the introduction of new characters in the series.

Hit-Monkey will be played by Fred Tatasciore, Bryce will be played by Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Akiko will be voiced by Olivia Munn, and Shinji Yokohama will be played by George Takei. Among the voices are Haruka (Monster Musume), Nobi Nakanishi (Ito), and Jeanne Sakata (Police Captain). Haruka (Monster Musume) also appears as Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi (Ito), and Feodor Chin (Police Captain).

When Can We Expect the Release of Hit-monkey Season 2?

There has been no announcement of a second season of Hit Monkey from the series’ producers or by the official streaming channel as of yet. No decision has been made on whether or not the sitcom will be renewed for a second season.

10 episodes were released in the first season, which was released simultaneously on November 17, 2021, and the second season should feature the same amount of episodes, if not more, as the first.

With an IMDB rating of 8.1/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 73 percent, the cartoon fared rather well, and the prospects of it being renewed are good. If the series is restored, it is expected to premiere in 2022 or 2023, depending on the year.

When Will the Hit-monkey Season 2 Trailer Be Released?

Hulu has yet to release the trailer for Hit-second Monkey’s season. On the other hand, the first season’s trailer was published on October 18th and can be seen on Hulu or YouTube. Hit-Monkey, like other well-known series, has a number of similarities that you could have noticed while watching the first season. Hulu has a number of comparable series, including Loki, Archer, Wanda Vision, What If, and Agent Carter.