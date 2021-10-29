Hightown Season 2 Coming on Netflix?

Hightown Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know

The wait is finally over! Hightown Season 2 will be released on Netflix on September 19th. We can’t wait to see what happens next in this thrilling drama series. Read more information about Hightown Season 2 now!

Season 2 of Hightown is a crime drama that aired in May of 2020 in the United States. Rebecca Cutter’s Hightown, which is about to premiere its second season, is getting ready for it. Hightown is about organized crime on Cape Cod, as inquiries begin to focus on finding a woman’s dead body.

The first season quickly developed a devoted following and was widely praised. The creators are working on the second season of Homecoming, which will premiere on October 17, 2021. It would be fascinating to see how the creators approach Season 2, given that the first season was very successful.

Hightown Summary

Season 1 of Hightown will premiere on Starz on May 17, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. From July 6 to July 12, 2020, the series ran for eight episodes before coming to an end. Ahead of the series’ conclusion in June 2020, the show was renewed for a second season.

In a comment to Deadline, Christina Davis, president of original programming, said Rebecca, Gary, and Jerry offered a well-crafted and elevated drama that represents all the characteristics of a Starz premium series with its fast-paced action and edgy storytelling.

Audiences have a deep connection with these flawed and fascinating people, and in a second season, their interactions within the shifting currents on the Cape will be explored further. Although no date has been set, we anticipate that season 2 of Hightown will premiere in the summer of 2021.

Read More: Can We Expect Chihayafuru Season 4?

Hightown Season 2: Why It Is Becoming More Popular?

The second season of Hightown, which was praised by critics, will premiere on October 17 on all STARZ platforms. The announcement was made by STARZ President of Domestic Networks Allison Hoffman during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2021 Press Tour. Rebecca Cutter (Gotham) created the series, and she will make her directorial debut with the second season’s release.

The second season will have ten episodes, two of which will be directed by Rachel Morrison, who won an Academy Award for Best Cinematography for her work on Mudbound (playing the role of Mud bound). Episodes directed by Monica Raymund, as well as Radium Cheung, Brandon Sonnier, Eagle Egilsson, and Antonio Negret, will also be included.

Hightown Season 2 Episodes

Hightown season 2 will premiere on July 10, 2022, as previously promised. The release date for the second season of “The Magicians” has not yet been announced. Season 2 will appear on Netflix every Sunday, as did the first season (as of now), and it will have eight episodes, each running 60 minutes in length.

Read More: Haganai Season 3: What to know and expect

The Hightown Season 2 Trailer

There hasn’t been a trailer yet, but something is in the works, and you will be informed as soon as there is of it. You’ll have to make do for the time being with the existing video and trailer, which are currently accessible.

Is It Really Worth Waiting for the Second Season of Hightown Season?

Hightown Season 1 earned a lot of accolades for its nontraditional and action-packed narrative that centered on the world of crime. The creative minds behind Power have returned for season 2, which will premiere on Starz on October 17, 2021. The series, with its intriguing narrative full of intrigues, action, drama, and thriller aspects, has kept the audience enthralled and is unquestionably a must-see that is well worth the wait.