HighSchool of the Dead Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

High School of the Dead is a Japanese manga series written by Daisuke Satō and illustrated by Shōji Satō. The story follows a group of high school students caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

As they fight their way through hordes of zombies, the characters must also face the challenges that come with being young adults, such as relationships, sex, and violence. This season will be 12 episodes long and will air on Tokyo MX starting July 8th at 11 PM JST (July 7th at 10 AM PST). It’s been three years since we last saw these characters so it’ll be exciting to see what happens next! Watch Season 2 when

The Japanese horror anime Highschool of the Dead has captured the attention of audiences almost immediately. The popularity of anime is rapidly increasing in society. Fans are eagerly anticipating for the next season of Highschool of the Dead following the success of its first season. But, will it be renewed? The second season offered proof from day one. I’ll go over.

Highschool of the Dead: How to watch Highschool of the dead?

The manga series Highschool of the Dead, also known as Apocalyptic Academy in Japan, is a Japanese manga created by Daisuke Sato and continued by Shoji Sato. The Dragon Age was published monthly in Fujimi Shobo’s Monthly Dragon Age from September 2006 to May 2013, but the series was left unfinished following Daisuke Sato’s death in March 2017.

April 24, 2011 In North America, Yen Press published the series. An adolescent zombie thriller is the subject of this novel. It follows a group of high school students who become trapped in a zombie apocalypse.

This is a 12-episode anime series based on the manga by Gen Urobuchi that aired in Japan from July 5 to September 20, 2010. In 2011, Madhouse produced an original video animation (OVA) episode for the series. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series and OVA on DVD and Blu-ray in North America.

Highschool of the Dead Season 2: What the Story Is All About?

It is easy to anticipate that the first episode of Highschool of the Dead will be set in a zombie apocalypse. When the unexpected arrival of zombies throws Japan into disorder, it’s not long before they begin haunting a high school.

Student Takashi Kimuro is compelled to murder his closest friend, who has been bitten and infected by the undead. He learns that she is, in fact, his child by overhearing her talk to herself at home while being watched. After seeing this, he vows to keep Rei Miyamoto safe–the boy he just murdered was the kid’s beloved.

They run away from school, only to find that the world outside isn’t any better. Takashi and Rei join forces with other surviving youngsters in an attempt to locate any remaining relatives and figure out why the zombie apocalypse occurred.

The cast includes Saeko Busujima, the president of the Kendo Club, Kota Hirano, a geeky youngster with a passion for guns, Saya Takagi, the daughter of a politician, and Shizuka Marikawa, the school nurse. The issue is whether they will struggle to survive and restore some semblance of a society.

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Highschool of the Dead?

There have been no announcements about the Highschool of the Dead Season 2 release date as of yet. In recent years, the series has seen a surge in popularity due to its retro charm. However, because of its age, it has been neglected by many people.

It’s been over ten years since then and sadly, there hasn’t been a new project except for an OVA in 2011. Despite the fact that most fans have given up hope, there are still a few who cling to it. After all, there was a lot of manga material that didn’t make it to the screen.

What we do know is that the creators who brought the program to life are not interested in collaborating with it any further, so a new network will have to be commissioned for Season 2. Rumors have been flying about the possibility of an American network picking up Highschool of the Dead.

At this point, all we can do is wait and speculate. However, many animes have been delayed as a result of Covid. There’s less likely that the second season of Highschool of the Dead will be given top priority by any network. Nonetheless, if we obtain more information, we will modify this statement.