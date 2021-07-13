Higher wages in the United States contribute to the rise in inflation – Latest News – E-Investor

(Content level) – Thomas Parkin, chairman of the Richmond District Federal Reserve (Fed, US Federal Reserve), said that the current rise in wages in the United States has put pressure on inflation in the country. Although other factors, such as supply constraints, drive inflation, “wage pressure” is part of the equation.

In a speech posted on the Richmond Fed website on Tuesday, Parkin explains that the pay rise is due to an increase in "reserve pay" because it is called the lowest wage an unemployed worker would want to receive. A job. According to the official, the reserve salary of those earning less than 60 thousand US dollars per year and those without a university degree increased by 10 thousand US dollars or 26% from March last year to 2021. .

According to Park, it is uncertain whether the high level of reserve wages that will put pressure on the US labor supply will be retained. According to him, the progress of the vaccine against Govt-19 in the country, the decision on additional benefits for the unemployed and the reopening of schools "weaken the incentive to reduce employment."