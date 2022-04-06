Here Are The 5 Most Expensive NFTs in 2022

NFTs have become very popular in the latest years because of the fantastic range of benefits they have to offer. Today, they help the buyers authenticate their ownership and confirm their validity. So, if you go for these types of NFTs, you will realize that they are pretty expensive.

Crossroads

Today, these NFTS are worth around $66.6 million and are highly famous because it was in the news for mocking the former US President, Donald Trump. Although Crossroads got into numerous controversies, it was loved by people across the globe. The publicity managed to gain at that time has also worked well for this NFT, making it a popular choice.

Cryptopunk #7804

Today, the worth of Cryptopunk #7804 is relatively high. To be specific, it is priced at $7.57 Million for the best practice. It is so expensive today because it is so expensive and unique in the market. That is why people from all across the globe have eyes on it. Apart from this, you must also know that Cryptopunk only makes up 378 of themselves. Since Cryptopunk #7804 has the best characteristics, it is also highly demanded everywhere.

Everyday: The First 5,000 Days

Today, this NFT has a market rate of $69.3 million. The starting price tag generally stands out to be around $1 million. However, it gained its utmost value when auctioned at the biggest Christie’s digital art sale on the 11th of March. What is most intriguing about this NFT is that it is a conglomerate of nearly 5,000 images curated by Beeple.

Cryptopunk #3100

You will often notice that Cryptopunk is one of the rarest color aliens. It was developed by Larva Labs and is highly expensive around the globe now. It has a white and blue headband that differentiates it from all the rest Cryptopunks present on the market. People looking for a sense of uniqueness and scarcity often fall for this one for the same reason. So, we will recommend you not to miss out on this one.

Cryptopunk #7523

With nearly $11.8 million, Cryptopunk #7523 makes itself highly popular. It has been doing the rounds in the financial market for quite some time now and is one of the most demanded NFTs. So, you can consider this one too if you are looking for a standout experience.

The Bottom Line

NFTs are always a hefty investment. Before you invest in them, make sure you conduct a thorough analysis of each and understand what you are getting into. It is bound to help you.