Hells Paradise Anime Release Date: Everything You Want to Know About the Story!

At the end of 2021, a teaser for the anime Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku took the otaku world by storm.

Hell’s Paradise was a manga that came out in 2018 and became popular much faster than many others. In two years, a lot of people had heard about it. In January 2021, it was confirmed that Hell’s Paradise would be made into an anime. In December, a one-minute-and-a-half-minute teaser was finally released. So far, only one teaser has been released, but fans have already fallen in love with it.

The manga isn’t very long—it only has 127 chapters—but the story is unique, has a fast pace, and is full of interesting characters and action scenes that are hard to believe. Every chapter of Hell’s Paradise is on a completely different level. At every turn, it gives you thrills and chills. This manga was without a doubt worth reading.

The fact that the manga was so popular is one of the main reasons why everyone can’t wait for the anime version. Based on the manga, we can guess that this anime will be shorter than most, but it will probably have more than one season.

When Will the Anime Version of Jigokuraku Come Out?

We can understand how fans are feeling right now since the wait is getting longer. Sad to say, there is still no exact date set for when the anime version will come out.

The only things that have been shown are the teaser and a picture, as well as information about the main staff and the studio. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is likely to come out in 2023, according to predictions and beliefs. So for now, keep your fingers crossed!

Those who saw the teaser and came here probably know the name of the animation company that made it. It’s no one else but MAPPA, everyone’s favorite! Even though the teaser was only 80 seconds long, it was perfect.

Everything about it is great, from the music to the art to how it makes you feel. Because of this, it’s getting harder to wait. This time, MAPPA is not the only one working on it, so this great series is also thanks to Twin Engine.

Nothing else has been officially saying about it yet. We don’t know how many episodes it would have or how many seasons. If the show’s creators decide to make 12–24 episodes per season, it will probably end in 2–3 seasons. Since nothing is sure yet, all we can do is guess.

So far, there have been no other key art visuals or promotional videos shown. We hope that we’ll be able to watch them soon.

Hell’s Paradise: JigoKuraku Characters

In Hell’s Paradise: JigoKuraku, all of the characters are very interesting and have a lot going on. Since the anime hasn’t come out yet, the voice actors and actresses haven’t been named, but many fans are hoping to find out because the show is made by MAPPA.

Gabimaru is one of the strongest Ninjas and has been trained to kill since birth. He is emotionless when he is killing horrible people, but he loves his wife, who is a peacekeeper. She treats Gabimaru differently than the rest of the world. Gabimaru wants to live with his wife somewhere far away, but he was captured by the Shogunate because a friend played a trick on him.

Yamada Asaemon is another one. He comes from a family of executors. She is the family’s only female executor, and she tells Gabimaru to go to the newly discovered legendary realm to find the elixir of life. When Yamada Asaemon sees Gabimaru’s skill, talent, and desire to live, he goes with them to the newly discovered legendary realm to look for the elixir of life.

Kaori Makita, who is known for her work on Attack of Titan, will be in charge of the anime show Hell’s Paradise: JigoKuraku. Hell’s Paradise is composed by Akira Kindaichi, has music by Yoshiaki Dewa, and was designed by Akitsugu Hisagi. As mentioned, MAPPA is the producer, and fans are excited because MAPPA is known for works like The God of High School and Banana Fish.

In Brief, Describe the Plot of the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is based on Yuji Kaku’s ninja action-fantasy manga, and it’s about Gabimaru and how hard his life is. There are betrayals, killings, do-or-die situations, and much more in the story.

Gabimaru is a hired killer who has spent his whole life doing what the village leader tells him to do. Fate makes things hard for him, and the leader turns on him. Before that happens, he gets to spend time with the chief’s daughter, who later becomes his wife. In the end, he falls in love with her and wants to give up killing people for good.

But life has a way of doing things its own way, and this is what happens to our friends. Gabimaru learns what life and fate are all about. The people in charge of the village send him on one last mission, which ends with him being taken, prisoner. When the higher-ups order his execution, life gets even worse and harder.

When the executioner tries different painful ways to kill him, the manga gets bloody and scary. No matter what is tried on Gabimaru, it doesn’t work. Gabimaru’s will to live is shown to be what keeps him from giving up and dying a pointless death.

The story finally gets going when the man who is going to kill him, Sagiri, gives him a chance to live, but with a catch. He will have to join a special team that is about to leave for a mysterious island to look for the “Elixir of Life,” which is said to give anyone who drinks it eternal life. Gabimaru’s journey starts at that point, and he will have to face several dangerous situations that are unlike anything he has ever seen before.

The group reaches the mysterious island, which is full of monsters, death, and the smell of blood. They go there with a lot of other criminals and executioners. Gambimaru is with his executioner, Sagiri, and the two show how skilled and close they are as they try to stay alive in this dangerous place.

As the reader watches Gabimaru’s life goes up and down, he or she feels many different things. There are happy times, sad times, thrills, scary things that happen, and some crazy things that happen. The art is amazing and dark, which makes it hard to take in. The best thing about it is that it fits very well in all kinds of genres, such as shounen, action, dark themes, and more.

Final Words

