Hello Wordle: How to Play this New Game?

If you play Wordle regularly and know how to guess the secret word, it can become too straightforward. We’ve added Hello Wordle to the mix to make things tougher. It’s a realistic spin on the traditional word guessing game.

It’s not related to the well-known Hello World, and it’s not a Wordle version tailored to programmers, developers, and coders. The game’s biggest feature is that you can play for as long as you want.

However, the community connection remained. You may even play it on a website like Wordle, where everyone in the world tries to guess a single hidden word. But how does it manage to do so? And how does it work? Everything is explained here.

What Is Hello Wordle, Exactly?

“Hello, Wordle” is a clone of Josh Wardle’s hugely successful Wordle. It was created by @chordbug, a Twitter musician and programmer from Belgium. He describes it as a “less social but infinitely replayable” word-guessing game.

With the exception that you can choose the number of letters in the hidden word, this game is quite similar to Wordle. The bar’s default value is “5”, which was inspired by the original game. You can, however, choose between 4 and 11 letters by using the slider.

Aside from that, the rules are simple to follow. Similar to Wordle, you must guess a secret word in no more than six trials. Another important feature of the game is that it can be played as many times as you like, whereas Wordle can only be used once per day.

You are not compelled to brag about guessing the secret word on Twitter. Simply enjoy yourself while playing the game. You can still take a picture and upload it to your profile.

How Do You Play Hello Wordle?

Hello Wordle is a web-based game that you may play in your browser. To play, go to this website in any web browser on your computer or mobile device. The Hello Wordle Random mode will show on the screen after it has loaded.

Click “Today’s” in the upper left corner of the screen to play Hello Wordle’s Today’s mode. You can also limit the number of characters that a mystery word can contain. The slider’s range is from four to eleven characters.

You can start typing words using your keyboard or the on-screen keyboard after selecting the game mode and character limit.

You must first type a random word. Make sure you choose it carefully and avoid terms with unusual letters like Q, X, and Z. Depending on your input, the color of the tiles will change.

The proper letter is in the correct spot if the tile turns green; the correct letter is in the incorrect location if it turns yellow, and the letter is missing from the word if it turns grey. Simply keep guessing depending on the colors of the tiles until you’ve figured out the secret word.

Hello Wordle Today vs. Random Hello Wordle

Todays and Random are the two modes available in Wordle. The first choice is the same as Wordle in that everyone guesses the same word, but you can still choose the character restriction.

The second option is similar to Wordle Unlimited in that it allows you to play the game as many times as you want. Simply keep guessing a surprise word, then return to the routine and repeat. There are no time limits, but you must guess each word accurately in six or fewer attempts.

What Makes It Unique From Wordle?

Hello Wordle looks a lot like Wordle. In actuality, the designer admits that it was highly influenced by Wordle and is essentially a Wordle Alternative for individuals who want to spend all day playing the game. There are, however, notable differences that set the game apart.

The most significant difference between the two games is that Hello Wordle’s Random mode allows players to play endlessly, whereas Wordle can only be played once, at midnight.

Furthermore, Hello Wordle allows users to set the mystery word’s maximum character length. Any four- to eleven-character word can be guessed by the players. Wordle, on the other hand, only lets you guess a five-letter mystery word.

Conclusion

Hello Wordle differs significantly from the classic Wordle game in several ways. The original Wordle game can be found on the Wordle website, along with instructions on how to play it. It’s quite straightforward.

“In six trials, guess the WORDLE.” Each guess must be a 5-letter word that is correct. To submit, use the enter key. The color of the tiles will change after each guess to illustrate how close your guess was to the word,” according to the website.