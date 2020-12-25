Heisman Trophy Finals Announced – CNN

Lawrence, who is expected to be at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, leaves Clemson early, joins two finalists and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshane Watson (third in the poll in 2015, second in 2016) as the only Clemson players to officially start the finals of the Heisman Foundation in 1982. To be named.
This is the first time Alabama has had multiple finalists, and for the second year in a row several finalists have come from the same school; Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Chase Young were finalists in 2019.
Alabama’s previous award winners are backed by Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). In total, Alabama has 10 Heisman finalists, 8 of whom come under Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Trask is the fifth caterpillar to be the Heisman finalist, along with Emith Smith (1988), Danny Wurbel (1995, 1996), Rex Grossman (2001) and Tim Debo (2007, 2008, 2009). There are three winners for this award in Florida: Steve Spurier in 1966, Worbel in 1996 and Debo in 2007.
The top 10 finishers in the 2020 Heisman poll were announced on Thursday, with Naji Harris of Alabama in fifth, Breeze Hall in Iowa in sixth, BoyU’s Zack Wilson in eighth, Ian Book of Notre Dame ninth and Ploy in the 10th.
Heisman Trophy votes went to 927 voters: 56 live Heisman winners, overall fan vote and 870 media members.