Heisman Trophy Finals Announced – CNN

Awarded to the nation’s best college footballer each year, Heismann’s winner will be announced on January 5th. The announcement will almost certainly take place and air on ESPN. LSU quarterback Joe Burroughs, ranked No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft Won the award last season

Lawrence, who is expected to be at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, leaves Clemson early, joins two finalists and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshane Watson (third in the poll in 2015, second in 2016) as the only Clemson players to officially start the finals of the Heisman Foundation in 1982. To be named.

This is the first time Alabama has had multiple finalists, and for the second year in a row several finalists have come from the same school; Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Chase Young were finalists in 2019.

Alabama’s previous award winners are backed by Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). In total, Alabama has 10 Heisman finalists, 8 of whom come under Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.