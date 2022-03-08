Heels Season 2: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

It has been one of the year’s best television shocks, “Heels.” This wrestling-themed Starz drama, written by Loki’s chief writer Michael Waldron, stars “Arrow” alum Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as siblings who participate in their father’s wrestling organization in Georgia and cope with all the commotion that comes with it.

A 96 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes confirmed the show’s critical acclaim. In addition, it was picked up for a second season in no time at all.

Who knows, maybe “Power Book II: Ghost” may be nominated for an Emmy next year, along with other Starz hits like the historical romance “Outlander” and the sequel series “Power Book II.” More Spade family tales have been requested since the Season 1 finale aired on October 10, 2021. Everything you need to know about the upcoming second season of “Heels” can be found right here.

When Will There Be a Second Season of Heels?

Season 2 of “Heels” won’t begin production until next year, according to Deadline, so fans hoping for a late summer premiere like Season 1 will have to wait a little longer. Atlanta, Georgia, was the primary filming location for Season 1, which began in February 2020 and was abruptly halted the following month due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic (via Bleeding Cool).

As Amell revealed on Twitter, filming didn’t begin until September of the next year and didn’t wrap up until April of the following year.

Season 2 probably won’t be ready until late next year at the earliest, and there’s a good chance it won’t be available until the spring of 2023 at the absolute earliest. Season 2’s premiere date is still up in the air due to the tradition of prestige television series releasing each new season between the Emmy qualifying window of June 1 to May 31.

Plot: Heels Season 2

Season 1 of “Heels” concluded with Crystal being crowned champion of the DWL and Ace and Jack being at odds with one another. Jack’s marriage to Staci is apparently on the rocks at this point as well.

This upcoming season appears to be mostly focused on Staci, as well as Jack’s attempts to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of both his brother and his wife. In addition, there has been talking over whether Ace may end up abandoning the DWL, even if it is for a little amount of time because the program would be significantly diminished without him in the ring.

According to Deadline, Mike O’Malley will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 of The Walking Dead.

He will also make a cameo appearance as Florida Wrestling Dystopia promoter Charlie Gully, which will be his third time doing so. Michael Waldron, the series’ original creator, writer, and executive producer, will also return to the project while concurrently working with Marvel Studios and LucasFilm.

READ MORE