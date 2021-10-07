Health Insurance Fraud, NBA Veterans Arrested



In a bizarre incident, 18 NBA veteran players are arrested in a $4 million health insurance fraud scheme. These players are charged in a New York federal court. These players are alleged to have ripped off the league’s benefit plan. The 18 veterans named in the allegation are alleged scheme ringleader Terrence Williams, selected 11th overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the then-New Jersey Nets, six-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Tony Allen, former Lakers guard Shannon Brown, and Ronald Glen Davis, who played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. In the indictment, Tony Allen’s wife Desiree Allen is also charged. She is the only woman to be named on the charge sheet.

By Thursday late morning, 16 of the abovementioned veterans were in custody. If the jury is to be believed, the players were allegedly engaged in a scheme. This scheme was running from 2017 to 2020. It was aimed at defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. These players submitted fake reimbursement claims. These claims were for fake medical and dental services that were never actually taken.

To utter dismay, some of the players were not even present in the United States, whereas their claims showed that they have taken the treatments for the submitted bills. They produced fake invoices. As per the allegation, the fake claims totaled about $3.9 million. The players earned almost $2.5 million in the fraud scheme.



Alleged ringleader Terrence Williams planned the years-long scheme. He then recruited other NBA health plan participants. These assistants helped him to get fake invoices to support their claims. Williams also helped three co-defendants — Davis, Charles Watson Jr., and Antoine Wright to get fake letters of a medical emergency. These fake letters were to justify some of the services on which the false invoices were based.



Here goes the list of the arrested former NBA Players:



Terrence Williams: Mastermind of the fraud. Played for the Nets in 2009-2010.

Alan Anderson: Played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 and 2014.

Anthony Allen: Goes by the name Tony, played for three teams in 15 NBA seasons (Celtics, Grizzlies, Pelicans).



Shannon Brown: He has won two NBA titles with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers (2009, 2010).



William Bynum: Played for three NBA teams.



Melvin Ely: Former 2002 1st round pick who played for five NBA teams from 2002-2011.



Christopher Douglas-Roberts: He was drafted by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2008.

Anthony Wroten: He was a 2012 first-round pick who played from 2012-2016.



Milton Palacio: He played for six NBA teams from 1999 to 2006.



Sebastian Telfair: He played for nine NBA teams from 2004 to 2014.



Darius Miles: He was \was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002.



Ruben Patterson: Played for six different NBA teams from 1998 to 2007.



Eddie Robinson: Played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls from 1999 to 2004



Gregory Smith: Played for three NBA teams in three seasons.



Ronald Glen Davis: He played for three NBA teams in total between 2007 and 2015.



Jamario Moon: Played for five NBA teams from 2007 to 2012.