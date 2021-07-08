He is the father of 85-year-old actor Robert Downey Jr. who died in the United States

On 07/07/2021 4:13 pm

(Credit: Instagram / Reproduction)

Robert Downey SR, father of actor Robert Downey Jr., has died in the United States at the age of 85. The actor lamented the loss of his father and said on social media that he passed away this Tuesday night (6/7): "Last night, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep, after many years of fighting the devastation of Parkinson's."

The actor also recalled his father's life: "He was a truly independent filmmaker and at all times optimistic. According to my stepmother's calculations, they were happily married for over 2000 thousand years."

Except for someone who is well known for directing Putney Swab, Downey Sr. worked tirelessly as an actor and director from the 1950s to 2011, when he appeared in his latest film, Robbery at height. After that, he revealed one more look Live Saturday night.

Not only in the movies he worked on. He directed some episodes of the TV series Beyond imagination, In 1985. For the past 10 years, Downey Sr. has been living in New York, where he was born, with his wife, Rosemary Rogers.