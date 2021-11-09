Harry Potter Fans Go Wild After Bride-To-Be Flaunts Her Wedding Ring | Latest News

A bride-to-be has sent fans of the wizarding world into a frenzy after she shared pictures of her engagement ring. The woman, who is yet to be identified, was pictured wearing the ring on her left hand and holding up her right hand for the camera.

The gold band features three diamonds that are said to represent Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s three houses – Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw. It also includes two emeralds which are thought to symbolize Lord Voldemort’s eyes in the final book in JK Rowling’s series.

Bride-to-be Showed Off Her Wedding Ring

The Harry Potter franchise is one of the most successful book series ever, so it’s no surprise that its fans are rabid about anything to do with it. A Reddit user named Katiemack777 posted a wedding ring that made all Harry Potter fans go wild!

It’s one thing to feel how it feels when you’re in love and looking your absolute best. It’s another thing entirely to be able on the other side of the world, across hundreds of miles and hundreds of mountains, to send flowers and see their reaction. He found a way to make it even more magical. His bride-to-be erupted with delight when he proposed to her, and she promptly went to the Harry Potter Reddit page to reveal a photo of her engagement ring, which was inspired by J.K. Rowling’s magical universe.

The gem is made of three separate rings that have been welded together to form a lovely ring. A large diamond is in the center of the ring, which is encircled by four stones that represent the four hues of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. A ruby represents Gryffindor, an emerald for Slytherin, a yellow garnet for Hufflepuff, and sapphire for Ravenclaw.

‘My (now) fiance understands that I love Harry Potter nearly as much as I love him, therefore he made a gorgeous ring for me,’ she added. The Reddit user named Katiemack777 captioned the photo stating, ‘My (now) fiance knows that I adore Harry Potter almost as much as I adore him, so he The other members of the group were genuinely impressed, and hundreds of fans praised the soon-to-be groom for his or her creativity.

He was a chaser, now a keeper,’ said one spectator while referring to the game of Quidditch. The first one said, ‘Another one said, “Wow, I wouldn’t even want to get married, but I’ll take this ring.”‘ A third added, in a mocking tone, ‘I’d say marry him, but you’re already married’

‘My goodness, this is stunning,’ wrote someone else. ‘That’s a wonderful gesture on his part! He designed such a distinctive ring especially for you!’ The groom joined the conversation later on, explaining why he picked such an elegant ring. “I’m the fiance!” he exclaims.

I knew I had to select something special for such an amazing woman. It turned out better than I ever hoped. ‘The ring is unquestionably blessed,’ you conclude, surprised at how quickly the words came to mind.