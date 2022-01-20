Harley Quinn Season 3- Will It Ever Going to Happen? All Details Are Here

With the help of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey, the creators of the DC Comics superhero Harley Quinn, ‘Harley Quinn,’ is an adult-oriented, LGBTQ-friendly animated superhero series. Harley Quinn Season 3?

As she splits up with Joker and joins forces with Poison Ivy in the series, the titular DC villain is the star of the show. Two seasons of the DC Universe original program were produced after its November 2019 debut, despite widespread public outrage and critical acclaim.

The film’s dark humor, vibrant animation, and heartfelt voice acting were all highly praised by critics. The show’s future may be a question following the second season’s liberated ending. So, without further ado, let us spill the goods.

Release Date for the Third Season of Harley Quinn

Season 2 of ‘Harley Quinn’ will start on DC Universe on April 3, 2020, and conclude on June 26, 2020. There are thirteen episodes in the second season, which clocks in at an average of 23 minutes per episode.

Let’s get down to the business of making the third installment! It was revealed on September 18, 2020, over three months after the season 2 conclusion, that “Game of Thrones” had been renewed for a third season and would be moved to the streaming service HBO Max.

It was announced in February 2021 by co-creator Patrick Schumacker that the third chapter has begun recording.

This season of ‘Harley Quinn,’ however, will not air until 2022, as the Clown Princess of Crime declared at the DC Fandome 2021 that the animation of the season is still incomplete.

In the Third Season of Harley Quinn, Who Are the Actors That Portray Her?

All the key cast members are likely to reprise their roles in the third edition. Harley Quinn will be voiced by Kaley Cuoco once again, while Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara Gordon will be voiced by Lake Bell.

This season, we may expect the return of Alan Tudyk (the Joker) and Tony Hale (Clayface, Calendar Man, and Doctor Trap) (Doctor Psycho, Felix Faust). Ron Funches (King Shark), J. B. Smoove (Frank the Plant), and James Adomian (Bane, Chaz, Ian, Ratcatcher) will all be back for season 3.

Additionally, Andrew Daly (Two-Face), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner James Gordon), and Matt Oberg may reprise their respective vocal parts (Kite Man, Killer Croc, KGBeast).

What Is the Plot of Harley Quinn Season 3?

In keeping with the spirit of the show, the second season’s ending is both joyous and upsetting. Poison Ivy and Kite Man’s wedding vows begin the story. Commissioner Gordon resents the fact that he is rarely given any attention.

Gordon is reminded by Two-Face of the importance of Poison Ivy’s wedding by Two-revelations Face’s concerning the guest list. With the help of his improvised police force, Gordon intends to bring down the criminals.

Two-Face informs Harley Quinn, who is still in Arkham, of this situation, and she immediately races to save her beloved. Harley finally succeeds in convincing Gordon to change his mind, despite the fact that it takes a full-blown war.

He exits, as Harley and Ivy run with Kite Man. Harley and Ivy enjoy a passionate kiss as Ivy finally acknowledges his affections for her. The third season’s course will be significantly more challenging as a result of the delightful cliffhanger.

Both Harley and Ivy have a history of troubled romantic relationships, as we all know. The Kite Man, too, was more active in the contact than Ivy in the case.

Third season will have to deal with this issue, since it wonders how two individuals who have been abused in relationships may demonstrate true passion for one other. Ivy’s past will also be explored in greater depth throughout this season.

In the third season, Kite Man is expected to return, although Ivy is unlikely to get back together with him. It’s horrifying for Bane to watch in season two as Harley tears out his venom veins, but the creators of the show have no plans to kill off the character anytime soon.

We’ll murder practically any character that isn’t Harley or Ivy, but we’ll never kill Bane, said Halpern in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The season will be more gender-sensitive and, one hopes, more thrilling now that a plethora of LGBTQ+ authors have joined the team. Check out the season 3 preview!

