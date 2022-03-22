Hangover 4 Release Date: What Does the Cast Say About It?

They came, they saw, and they partied the night away. But then they were too inebriated to recall anything that had happened. It’s the classic formula for a bachelor party gone bad, isn’t it? I’m not sure how many times we’ve heard this before. Of course, there’s a lot.

This tried-and-true technique was used in 2009 by Todd Phillips’ ‘The Hangover,’ which not only worked but far outperformed it, establishing itself as one of the finest comedic films of the new century. The incredibly clever screenplay and coarse style of the film, together with the well-crafted and unique characters produced “Hangover” the hilarious comedy was well worth remembering.

Not only was the picture a huge economic success, but it also received a slew of positive critical reviews. ‘The Hangover’ was even nominated for a Golden Globe and went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all-time in the United States, until ‘Deadpool’ surpassed it.

As a result of its apparent appeal, it garnered a significant cult following, which eventually led to the picture becoming a full-fledged series, providing us with a trilogy’s worth of the Wolfpack’s wacky antics. The films were released between 2009 and 2013, and together they earned a whopping $1.4 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The most recent installment in the series was ‘The Hangover Part III,’ which was released in 2013. The title of the film was “The Epic Finale to the Hangover Trilogy,” meaning that it was the conclusion of the franchise’s first three installments.

However, in 2016, a poster for a fourth installment went popular on the internet, leaving us all wondering whether there was anything further in store for us. In case you’re wondering the same thing as I am. Here’s all we know about it at this point.

The Hangover 4 Release Date

‘The Hangover Part 4′ doesn’t appear to be in the works for either the actors or the crew at this time. In any event, there is a chance that the series will continue to grow because of its widespread appeal and fan base. However, it’s less probable that there will be the fourth film in the series, considering the series’ dwindling box office results.

At the very least, we may hope for a reboot or spin-off in the future. There are numerous new projects in the works for Phillips, including a preliminarily announced sequel to ‘Joker.’ However, even if we do get a ‘The Hangover 4’, the film won’t come out until 2024 or later.

Do the Cast Members of the Hangover Think There Will Be the Fourth Film?

According to an interview with Access Hollywood conducted in January 2020, Ed Helms played a game called “Helms yes or Helms no,” in which he answered a question about the possibility of a fourth Hangover movie with the response, “Helms no.”

Helms’ view on the subject is unambiguous. Neither Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, nor director Todd Phillips has commented on the controversy. According to Zach Galifianakis in a 2016 interview with Marc Maron, they should have just done one film instead of two.

They seem satisfied with their work in the series, and a fourth picture with the original team seems improbable, based on their views.

Hangover 4 Cast

Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis), Doug Billings (Justin Bartha), and Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong) are all in the ‘Hangover’ franchise. Jeffrey Tambor, Sondra Currie, Sasha Barrese, and Gillian Vigman also star.

Since the franchise revolves around the Wolfpack, the fourth film may likewise revolve around their misadventures. No ‘Hangover’ sequel without Cooper, Helms, Galifianakis, Bartha, and Jeong. We may anticipate them to repeat their roles. It’s reasonable to assume the same from the supporting cast, who have been in all three films.

Today is Ed Helms Day! Happy birthday to one of the best! pic.twitter.com/fzYNe5aRJi — The Hangover (@TheHangover) January 24, 2022

That said, the ensemble of ‘The Hangover franchise has expressed their reluctance in a fourth installment. In a recent interview with CinePop, Ed Helms commented, “I’d say the odds of a sequel are between nil and zero.” “It would require peace in the Middle East for me to make Hangover IV,” he quipped earlier. “It’s over,” Cooper said, echoing Helms.

Hangover 4 Plot

All three ‘The Hangover’ films follow Phil, Stu, Alan, and Doug as they misbehave at several bachelor parties. They normally follow three of the four men searching for their lost companion. After a night of dissipation, the pals wake up with no recollection of the previous night.

First to Las Vegas, now to Bangkok. The third and final leg of the trilogy takes the gang on a road trip. Mr. Chow, the eccentric drug kingpin, appears in all three films as an opponent. By the third half, he is one of the main characters due to his rising fame.

Celebrating 10 years since The Wolfpack’s Bangkok adventure. What’s your favorite quote? pic.twitter.com/JmousZhobu — The Hangover (@TheHangover) May 26, 2021

If ‘The Hangover series has the fourth installment, it is reasonable to assume that it will follow the same format. According to the viral poster (likely a fan-made), Alan will command the Wolfpack in the fourth segment. We can anticipate the gang to have another exciting excursion.

But this is improbable considering ‘The Hangover Part III’ ended Wolfpack’s plot. Considering the franchise’s success, we may expect further spin-offs and reboots. The cast has even suggested a Mr. Chow spin-off. But nothing is certain.