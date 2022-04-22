Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Everything You Need To Know

What’s on the horizon for June? Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will address this and other issues, and we’ve learned that this isn’t the final batch of new episodes (at least according to a cast member).

Even before season 4 began, Hulu renewed the drama for a fifth season. June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) eventually got her revenge on Commander Fred Waterford in the startling climax, which concluded on a major cliffhanger (Joseph Fiennes).

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to focus on the ramifications of June’s actions, as well as Serena Waterford’s pregnancy (Yvonne Strahovski).

Her decisions will have a major impact on her husband Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) and best friend Moira (Moira Wiley). Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has all you need to know so far.

Release Date for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale

Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2022, most likely in the spring or summer. Despite the fact that no official release date for the next season has been determined, the previous four seasons were all released within a year of each other.

Of course, the one exception was when, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, which happened the same year as Season 3, Season 4 was released approximately two years after Season 3.

Production has resumed, however, the pace has been slowed by the need to adhere to health and safety regulations. It is still possible that the program will return in April 2022 if the originally scheduled schedule is followed.

Who Will Appear in Season 5 of Handmaid’s Tale?

Gilead isn’t exactly a secure place to be, and just because June has gone to Canada doesn’t imply the rest of the characters are now safe.

But, given that the majority of the important characters return, it appears that the following will all feature in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale:

• Elisabeth Moss in the role of June Osborne

Serena Joy Waterford is played by Yvonne Strahovski.

• Emily is played by Alexis Bledel.

• Madeline Brewer in the role of Janine

• Ann Dowd in the role of Aunt Lydia

• O-T Fagbenle in the role of Luke

• Nick is played by Max Minghella.

Moira is played by Samira Wiley.

• Commander Lawrence is played by Bradley Whitford.

Rita is played by Amanda Brugel.

Joseph Fiennes, who plays Fred Waterford, is one of the prominent cast members who will not be returning in the near future.

June enlisted the help of her other survivors at the end of season four to finally exact their vengeance on the Commander by beating him to death in the borderland between Gilead and Canada.

Given the damage that Fred inflicted on June, we wouldn’t be surprised if he appeared in flashbacks or as visions in June’s thoughts from time to time.

With The Hollywood Reporter, Miller discussed how Fiennes could return, saying, “I think the stories of Serena and Fred that we haven’t seen before, even in early Gilead, are fascinating.”

At the climax, we see flashbacks of Fred and June and what transpired in the Waterford mansion. Anything like that would never be taken off the table by me.

I appreciate that we have access to that material where the viewer and June are on the same page and recalling the same events. Serena’s nameless kid will be a new member of the Waterford family and the cast at large, but we doubt anyone famous will play them in season five!

The Plot of Season 5 of Handmaid’s Tale

Plot details are scarce at the moment, but it’s safe to assume that The Handmaid’s Tale will continue to explore June’s anguish after her escape from Gilead to Canada. Aunt Lydia’s actress Ann Dowd has already teased something dramatic in the season’s first episodes.

“I’ve just read the first handful of episodes, but they’re fantastic.” I simply did not anticipate any of this. “When you get to season five, you’re like, ‘What?!'” she told The Independent.

“Not in an absurd way,” she added, “where you’re wondering, ‘Wait a minute, how could that happen?'” It’s like, ‘[gasps] that’s incredible.’ It’s fantastic. “There’s stuff that happens that’s like, ‘Woah, Woah, Woah,” Dowd continued.

‘I have to say, I would have had very different thoughts before the epidemic,’ Miller said of the fifth season to THR.

I mean, we spoke about it, Lizzie and I talked about it, and the writing staff and I talked about it extensively about where we’re headed, but I do think it’s a good moment to review after this year.

‘So I know where I am in the plot, and I feel like we’re approaching a turning point, but I’m not sure if that’s the end or not.’

Just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much, it feels like it’s a good moment to reevaluate what you were thinking.’

Season 5 Trailer for Handmaid’s Tale

Will Season 5 of Handmaid’s Tale Be the Final Season?

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale may or may not be the final season, but nothing is set in stone. “Right now, we’re having conversations about what the future of The Handmaid’s Tale holds,” Jordan Helman, Hulu Originals‘ head of scripted content, told Variety.

“Over the course of several years, what [executive producers] Bruce [Miller], Warren [Littlefield], and Lizzie [Moss] have done for us truly justifies a tremendous level of faith both ways.”

As a result, I have every confidence that they’ll come to us with a strategy for how long the concert should go on.”

Conclusion

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will air in the not-too-distant future. The Emmy-winning Hulu drama, which is now in production in Toronto with Elisabeth Moss and showrunner Bruce Miller, maybe the final season.

Handmaid’s Tale season 5 components have been divulged by the show’s cast and crew, and major casting announcements have recently been made, building anticipation for what is sure to be an exciting set of episodes.