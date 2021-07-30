Haikyuu Season 5: Number Of Episodes? Release Date? And Other Details

Haikyuu is a manga written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from February 2012 to July 2020, with 402 chapters in total published.

Production IG made the anime adaptation in 2014 and at the time of writing this article, we have 4 seasons released. Fans looking forward to a fifth anime season should know that there is no production announcement yet.

However, it is very possible that Haikyuu season 5, premiere date, and other curiosities will be revealed at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The manga ended in 2020 and the animated adaptation stayed in the general episode 85 titled “The Promised Land ”.

How many chapters does Haikyuu season 5 have?

Haikyuu season 5 does not have a confirmed total of chapters yet, as we also do not have an official release date on pages to watch anime online like Crunchyroll. However, the custom is a minimum of 24 chapters divided into 2 parts of 12 chapters each.

What is the chronological order of Haikyuu?

we recommend watching the Haikyuu anime in chronological order, according to its release date. The reason is due to its original manga series, which is divided into 44 volumes with story arcs. We share the order below:

25 episodes: Haikyuu !! (2014)

25 episodes: Haikyuu !! Second Season – Season 2 (2015)

10 episodes: Haikyuu !! Karasuno vs Shiratorizawa – Season 3 (2016)

12 episodes: Haikyuu !! To The Top – Season 4 Part 1 (2020)

13 episodes: Haikyuu !! To The Top – Season 4 part 2 (2020)

Haikyuu’s synopsis is as follows: “In high school, Shoyo Hinata gained a sudden interest in volleyball due to watching a game on television, which featured a star player nicknamed ‘The Little Giant,’ and she longed to follow in his footsteps to become a volleyball ace despite his short stature.”

