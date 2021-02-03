H. Moser’s latest Apple Watch Troll Next Level $ 30,800 Vantablock Loading Wheel

Swiss watchmaker h. Moser is back with another chin twist on the Apple Watch design Swiss Alp Watch Final Update. This is the 800 30,800 Vantablock-injected creation, which is not only Apple’s design, but also the loading wheel found on Apple’s MacOS, iOS and WatchOS products, Via Hodging.

“No updates needed, no bad autonomy, no unnecessary features, no annoying announcements, the only reminder you really need: to be disconnected from all noise and enjoy every moment,” Moser boasts.

Moser has been developing the Apple Watch-SQ Timepiece Alp Watch series for many years. Goes to the original model (It was launched a few months after Apple’s original smartwatch). The company is known in the watchmaking world for its tough design choices: at one point, it made a watch Made with real Swiss cheese To protest against watchmaking standards.

Picture: H. Moser

Since 2016, Moser has released a wide variety of colors and materials in its Alp watch. But the Swiss Alp Watch final update model (as the name implies) is apparently the last time people in Cupertino will have fun.

The final upgrade model may be the most interesting of all the pastics, however, with the Vantablock face (which absorbs 99.965 percent of the visible light) it promises to be darker black than Apple’s LED panels’ “real blacks”. The hands of the watch are actually black; They didn’t see it in comparison.

But the obvious feature is the 6-hour “loading wheel” that marks Apple’s launch indicator. The wheel is actually a fully functional mechanical second hand indicator. It features cutouts on the Vantablock face, with a rotating slope behind it creating a second hand wheel loading effect.

For all the light-hearted, the Swiss Alp Watch final upgrade is a serious hardware: Moser is still a top-notch watchdog, and the hand-wound HMC 324 production drive is an incredible machine.

H. The final update to the Moser Swiss Alp Watch is a limited edition model, with just 50 pieces planned – If You can buy the 800, 30,800 price index.