Guy Ritchie to direct live-action ‘Hercules’

Guy Ritchie will direct the 1997 remake of Disney's Hercules. Ritchie previously directed Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' in 2019.





The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Ritchie will serve as director for the remake. Aladdin, the live-action remake that Ritchie directed for Disney in 2019, grossed more than one billion dollars worldwide.

A early draught of the script was written by Dave Callaham, who was responsible for writing Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The production company is at this very moment in the midst of looking for writers to contribute to the project.

The brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, are planning to produce the movie under the umbrella of their production company, AGBO.

A musical rendition of the Greek myth in which the hero must save Olympus from Hades, God of the Underworld, was presented in the film that was originally released in 1997 and was directed by Ron Clements and Jon Musker. Hercules was portrayed by Tate Donovan, and James Woods provided the voice for Hades. It is not apparent at this time if the new production of Hercules will maintain the musical components of the original.

The live-action remake is the most recent picture to be added to Disney’s lineup of offerings. Rachel Zegler is in talks to play Snow White in a reimagining of the fairy tale that will be directed by Marc Webb and will feature Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen. In the meantime, Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which features Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, and Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel, is scheduled to be released on Memorial Day Weekend of the following year.

The live-action remake of Hercules that Disney is developing is moving forward, and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie is attached to helm the project. Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera, was abducted from Mount Olympus by Hades’ demonic minions in the hope of paving the way for Hercules to conquer the mythical Greek palace.

The animated fantasy film, which was released in 1997 and was based on the Greek legend of the same name, explored the journey of Hercules after his abduction. Hercules is instructed by the satyr Philoctetes to become a hero and vanquish Hades before it is too late. During this time, Hercules maintains his super-human level of strength.

Hercules featured an ensemble cast that included Tate Donovan as the title character, Danny DeVito as Phil, James Woods as Hades, Susan Hegan, Rip Torn, Samantha Eggar, Bobcat Goldthwait, Matt Frewer, Hal Holbroo, and Barbara Barrie. The film was directed by Tim Burton. When it was released in theatres in 1997, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, particularly for Woods’ performance as Hades. However, the film underperformed at the box office in comparison to previous Disney outings, only grossing $252.7 million worldwide.

It was directed by the duo Ron Clements and John Musker, who were also responsible for directing The Little Mermaid. Despite this, Hercules is widely regarded as a classic within the House of Mouse collection, and it now appears that it will be making a significant comeback in some form or another.