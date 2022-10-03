Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date: It May Be Renewed on October 2022!

This fall looks like it will be a great time for fans of the genre. At Geeky Week 2022, Netflix showed the first official teaser for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a series of short stories (formerly titled 10 After Midnight).

You can watch the spooky teaser and first look video, see new pictures and find out when the series will start. You can also learn about each episode, its cast, directors, writers, and more. Each episode tells a different story, some of which were written by Guillermo Del Toro himself. One episode is based on a novel by H.P. Lovecraft.

If you like horror or story-based shows, you won’t want to miss this one when it comes out later this year.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date

According to netflixlife, The first episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will come out on Tuesday, October 25. This will start a special Netflix & Chills Halloween event with double episodes for four days.

Every day until Friday, October 28, Netflix members worldwide can watch two brand-new Cabinet of Curiosities stories. The whole collection of eight stories will then be available to all Netflix members.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Instagram

Take a look at the Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Cast

The cast for the anthology series:

F. Murray Abraham

Ben Barnes

Elpidia Carrillo

Essie Davis

Hannah Galway

Crispin Glover

Demetrius Grosse

David Hewlett,

Andrew Lincoln

Tim Blake Nelson

Luke Roberts

Sebastian Roché

Glynn Turman

Peter Weller

Eric André

Sofia Boutella

Rupert Grint

Ismael Cruz Córdova

Kate Micucci

Charlyne Yi

Here is a complete list of who is in each episode and who directed or wrote it.

Dreams in the Witch House

Graveyard Rats

David Hewlett (The Shape of Water, Stargate: Atlantis) is the star of an episode written and directed by Vincenzo Natali. The episode is based on a short story by Henry Kuttner (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal)

Lot 36

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, Bread & Roses, Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Boon, Lovecraft Country), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle, The Young Pope) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood, The Strain), based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro, and directed (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Pickman’s Model

Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld; The Punisher), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland; American Gods; Back to the Future; Willard; Charlie’s Angels), and Oriana Leman (The Whale; The Detectives) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) and based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft. The attack was directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil).

The Autopsy

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, Homeland, Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fargo, The Wire), and Luke Roberts (Ransom, Black Sails) will be in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman, Dark City, The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) based on a short story by Michael Shea and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200)

The Murmuring

Jennifer Kent wrote and directed an episode that stars Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life). The episode was based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro (The Babadook; The Nightingale)

The Outside

Kate Micucci (The Little Hours, Mom) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Party Down) are the stars of an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. The episode is based on a short story by comic book writer Emily Carroll (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch)

The Viewing

Peter Weller (The Colosseum, coming soon; Naked Lunch, Star Trek: Into Darkness; Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show, The Righteous Gemstones), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, coming soon; Rebel Moon), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe, Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad), Michael Therriault (Locke and Key, Cult of Chucky

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Synopsis

Based on Netflix, “In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, Guillermo del Toro, an Academy Award-winning director and creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner, has put together a group of original and genre-defining stories that are meant to challenge our usual ideas about horror.

From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, or just plain creepy, these eight stories will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors handpicked by del Toro. Two of the stories are original works by del Toro.

Frequently Asked Question

When Will Netflix Have Cabinet of Curiosities?

The date is October 25, 2022.

How do I watch Cabinet of Curiosities, and when? On October 25, 2022, Netflix will start to stream the horror anthology.

Who Came Up With the Idea of a Cabinet of Curiosities?

This picture shows the little scenes that the anatomist Frederick Ruysch (1638–1731), who lived from 1638 to 1731, made and put in his cabinet of curiosities.

When Did the Show “Cabinet of Curiosities” Begin?

In 1908, 50 men from the business world in New York started the Hobby Club, a dining club where they could show off their “cabinets of wonder” and other collections. These things included works of literature and incunabula, old things like ancient armor, precious stones, and fascinating geological items.