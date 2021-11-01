When Will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Be Released?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming! The third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series will be released on May 2023. It has been confirmed that it will take place after Avengers 4, which was released in April 2019.

Fans are excited to see what happens next for their favorite characters and how they’ll react to Thanos’s defeat. There is also speculation about whether or not this film will introduce new superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read this article to know more about all we know so far about Guardians Of The Galaxy 3!

Everything We Know So Far About Guardians of the Galaxy 3

We’ve compiled the most recent news about the third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie for you.

The third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated films of this decade.

The film is anticipated to be released in 2023, but Galaxy fans are eager for any new information.

Here’s a timeline of everything we know so far about the superhero film.

When Will Volume 3 Be Released?

The film will debut on May 5, 2023. An announcement video from Marvel revealed the film’s official debut date, which you can view below.

The third installment, which was originally scheduled for 2021, will now be released on March 26, 2022. “That’s what I’m told,” said the director after the premiere.

We were expecting the film’s release date to be announced alongside a few release dates for “untitled Marvel” films on October 7, 2022, February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, or November 3, 2023.

According to the previous installment’s release, we anticipated it would come out on July 28, 2023. It’s great to know that it’ll arrive sooner than expected.

Will Any of the Cast Members From Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Return for Volume 3?

Endgame, a lot has changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which will have an impact on the third Guardians Of The Galaxy film.

Gamora is revived in the MCU, but she is now the Gamora from a previous timeline in 2014, before she met the Guardians.

Nevertheless, Zaldana expects the Guardians sequel to ‘explore a bad Gamora,’ so this will be worthwhile.

Meanwhile, we anticipate seeing Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) join Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) after coming back in one piece following the snap.

Director James Gunn has revealed that he had a lot of fun writing the story arc for Nebula and Rocket.

We’re also anticipating seeing Debicki return since she previously expressed interest in returning as Marisa.

What Is the Plot of the Third Film in the Franchise, and What Events Will It Cover?

According to Digital Spy, the third Guardians Of The Galaxy film will be “set at least four years after the events of Guardians 2, as well as after the events of Avengers-Infinity War and its sequel.”

The third film is likely to focus on the search for Gamora, who vanished after the colossal battle with Thanos.

The filmmaker said that the film will be a “final epic conclusion” to the 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

‘I’m thinking we’re going to come to a grand conclusion who the Guardians are and why they were bought together,’ says Gunn, when asked if there will be an epic payoff in the final movie.

James Gunn, the film's director, teases "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" and the conclusion of the series.

However, according to Gunn, the film’s conclusion is now set in stone. ‘It’s most likely my final one and the last with this crew,’ he added. But you never know!”

Is There Any Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Footage Yet?

Filming hasn’t even begun yet, so there isn’t any video to see. We’ll have to wait until perhaps mid- or late 2022 to see Batman’s first appearance in the film.

Of course, once we get our hands on the film, we’ll be sending it to you right away.