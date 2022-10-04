Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: When Does Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” Start?

Meredith Grey is the new head of the hospital. Soon, you’ll be able to watch season 19 of the long-running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy online. Grey’s Anatomy’s 19th season will have a lot of changes, like less star Ellen Pompeo.

How and When Does Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Begin?

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy starts on October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, 2 a.m. UK, and 12 p.m. AEDT.

In the U.S., watch ABC through Fubo

The last time we saw Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith was acting chief of surgery after Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quit, and Grey Sloan’s residency program had just ended. She also seemed to break up with Nick (Scott Speedman) when he suggested she move to Minnesota and run her clinic full-time.

Six months have passed, and Meredith is still in charge when Season 19 starts. She welcomes a new group of interns to the hospital now that the residency program is back up and running. When a tornado sends many hurt people to the E.R., they are thrown right into the middle.

Meredith will also see Nick again after turning down his offer. Bailey tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) she is not ready to return to work.

Besides the new characters, Grey’s Anatomy season 19’s most significant change is that Pompeo will only be in eight episodes. She will only be in an untitled Hulu limited series based on the true story of a couple who thinks they are adopting an 8-year-old girl but finds out she isn’t who she seems to be.

How to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 From Anywhere on Earth

Even though ABC isn’t available everywhere, you don’t have to miss season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy if you’re not at home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty straightforward. You can stream the show from anywhere with the right VPN (a virtual private network).

We've tried a lot of different VPN services, and ExpressVPN is our top pick. It has excellent speeds and is a great help for customers.

We think ExpressVPN is the best because it is fast, secure, and easy to use.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Instagram

Take a look at the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Instagram account.

How to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 in the Us

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 starts in the U.S. on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that you can watch with a good T.V. antenna or a cable T.V. package.

If you don’t have cable and have already cut the cord, you can watch ABC on a live T.V. service like FuboTV, Hulu With Live T.V., YouTube T.V., or DirecTV Stream.

Fubo is one of the best streaming services on the market, so we recommend it. Its cheap Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episodes can also be watched on Hulu the day after they air live on ABC.

How to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 in Canada

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 breaths of air on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app at the same time and day as it does in the United States.

ExpressVPN allows cord-cutters to access their services.

How to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 in the Uk

Grey’s Anatomy fans in the U.K. will notice a significant change. Sky Witness showed the previous seasons, usually a few weeks after they came out in the U.S.

On the other hand, season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy is moving to Disney Plus U.K. There isn’t a date set yet, though.

Check out ExpressVPN if you want to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 live from abroad using the services you already pay for.

How to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 in Australia

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy will also be available on Disney Plus Australia, but no date has been set. It might take a while.

If you're out of the country and want to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 live, you can use ExpressVPN to connect to your services.

Is Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Going to Be the Show’s Final Season?

Even ABC doesn’t know for sure what the answer is. In May, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline that there are no final decisions about the show’s future. He told the news source, “We haven’t made any decisions.” “We just watched the 400th episode of Grey, which is a big deal for any show.”

In other words, if there are plans for an ending, ABC and Shondaland are not telling us about them yet.

Frequently Asked Question

When Does Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” Start?

In June 2022, ABC said that the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy would air on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. E.T. The sixth season of the spinoff Station 19 will start at 8 p.m. E.T.

Will Ellen Pompeo Return to “Grey’s Anatomy?”

Even though the long-running medical drama star often talks about how it might end, she signed on for season 19 in January 2022. But in August of the following year, TVLine said she would only be in eight episodes. Each season of Grey’s Anatomy has between 20 and 24 episodes.

Does Season 19 Have a New Cast?

There are always new people showing up. Floyd was the first new regular character for the new episodes to be announced. Deadline says that her character Simone is “funny, smart as a whip, and a high achiever from a complicated family.” “She grew up in Seattle, but she never wanted to work there because of a bad experience she had with Grey Sloan.”

In July 2022, Deadline said that Niko Terho got a season-long role as first-year surgical resident Lucas Adams. Midori Francis, on Sex Lives of College Girls, also called a role in season 19 as a new surgical resident.