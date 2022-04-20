Who Is Coming Back To Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy, you already know that the best news of your 2021 happened recently: the long-running show’s season 18 premiered in September!

That’s correct, the hugely acclaimed ABC series is now airing on Thursday nights after nearly 16 years, indicating that we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Meredith Grey just yet.

While the program took its time getting renewed (apparently, Ellen Pompeo wanted to sign a new deal before committing—understandable).

The new season is currently airing, despite the fact that the writers had planned a season 17 finale that might have served as a series finale. Season 18 will premiere in the United States on ABC on September 30.

Who Will Appear in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18?

All of the following are expected to return for Season 18:

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Dr. Jo Wilson (Kelly McCreary), Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt), Dr (Dr. Cormac Hayes). Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery will be played by Kate Walsh again.

She played a pivotal role in seasons two and three before moving on to star in the spin-off Private Practice. Addison was last seen on Grey’s Anatomy in 2012.

“Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I’m thrilled to be back with Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the amazing ensemble,” she stated (via Instagram).

“Season eighteen. Wait until you see what she’s got planned for you.” Abigail Spencer will reprise her role as trauma surgeon Megan Hunt, Dr. Owen Hunt’s younger sister, who we last saw in Season 15 when she relocated to Los Angeles with her partner Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), who may also return.

For “several episodes,” Kate Burton will reprise her role as Meredith’s late mother, Dr. Ellis Grey, and Peter Gallagher (The OC) will play the new character Dr. Alan Hamilton, who knew Ellis.

However, Giacomo Gianniotti’s character, Dr. Andrew DeLuca, was stabbed and died as a result of his injuries.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: How to Watch

If you have access to live TV channels, Grey’s Anatomy, which airs on ABC, is rather easy to view. ABC is one of the four major networks and is available in virtually every standard cable/satellite pay-TV provider in the United States.

Consumers can also obtain TV signals from local ABC stations by utilizing a TV antenna. Live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV offer access to the network.

Is There a Trailer for Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy?

Teddy and Owen’s wedding, as well as Meredith’s misgivings about her future plans, were teased in a commercial for the season 18 premiere released in September by ABC.

Meanwhile, fans looking forward to Kate Walsh’s comeback as Addison Montgomery will be pleased to learn that ABC has offered a sneak preview of her grand entrance in episode three.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy Will Have How Many Episodes?

The number of episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 has yet to be verified by ABC, though there is speculation that it will be 15, making it one of the season’s shortest.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has only 17 episodes, making it one of the smallest seasons in the show’s history, with only the first season having fewer episodes and the fourth season having the same number.

Conclusion

Grey’s Anatomy, a medical drama, has been entertaining us for 17 years. From the moment Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd (McDreamy) first appeared on our screens, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster with countless twists and turns that have kept us all hooked year after year.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiered in the United States on September 30, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET (2 AM BST). It was later released in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2021.

It had a mid-season vacation before returning on February 24, 2022, with the ninth episode in the United States.

When does Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 start on ABC?

Today is the start of a new tomorrow. Grey’s Anatomy’s eighteenth season will premiere on May 10, 2021. Starting September 30, 2021, it will air on Thursday nights at 9/8c.

What is Grey’s Anatomy about?

The medical drama explores the lives of the doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, both personally and professionally. The Makings of You (S18E12) Nick whisks Mer away for a weekend of romance.

What happened in Grey’s Anatomy Season 17?

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy focuses on the Covid-19 epidemic, with everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital dealing with the crisis while also dealing with the drama of their daily lives, taking up where season 16 left off.