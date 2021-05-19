Greenvolt negotiated to purchase a biomass plant in England – Energy

Greenvolt has entered into an exclusive operation to purchase Tilbury Green Power, a 42 MW renewable biomass power plant located in the port of Tilbury, Essex, England.

at Release, The company headed by Manso Neto says the plant is fully operational and the bid was submitted jointly “with an English institutional investor.”

“The proposal presented was considered preferential, and in this sequence, the negotiation process began with the aim of completing the said acquisition,” also refers to a subsidiary of Altri.