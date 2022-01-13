Grand Army Season 2 – Will It Ever Going to Happen?latest Updates

Grand Army has been available on Netflix since Oct. 16, 2020, giving Netflix plenty of time to approve a second season, even in COVID-19 timeframes. However, the streaming behemoth has failed to do so, leaving fans to question if the program will return at all.

On Twitter, some people are becoming impatient. Some have threatened to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if the series, which follows five diverse kids at a major high school in Brooklyn, does not receive a second season.

The nine episodes of Grand Army have focused on terrorism, politics, pranks, family concerns, culture clashes, drug problems, sexual assault, and other current teen topics, and are based on Katie Cappiello's play Slut, for which she also serves as showrunner.

It’s already sparked some controversy, with three black writers quitting owing to “racial exploitation and abuse” on set, as Ming Pfeiffer put it in a tweet. Overall, despite the fact that the series certainly has ardent followers, the show’s reception has been divided.

According to IndieWire, the program focuses on its white protagonist and slips into clichés while attempting to be relevant to Gen Z.

While Netflix hasn’t commented on the show’s ratings, it did rank among the top ten most-watched series on the platform in October 2020 — but in last position (via Newsweek). All of this makes its comeback a possibility, but not a foregone one.

Unfortunately, things do not appear to be going well. Netflix has officially cancelled the series, according to Deadline. That doesn’t necessarily mean the end of platform hopping in this period, but it’s certainly not a good indication.

Here’s where the series may go if another platform steps up to the plate and orders a second dish of “Grand Army.”

When Will Grand Army Season 2 Be Released?

Grand Army can’t start filming until it’s cleared for a second season, and there’s no way of knowing when that will happen if it does, therefore no release date has been set.

Even if Season 2 is green lit today, and all the steps to reuniting the cast and getting the production back on track are taken, the program may still take some time to return. According to Cinemaholic, the show was shot between May and September 2019 in Toronto and New York.

It took another 13 months or so for the film to be released on Netflix. Hopefully, the second time around, it won’t take as long as the first, but you never know.

It will most likely take much longer because a new platform will be involved. The program is unlikely to air before 2023, if at all.

Who Will Be in the Second Season of Grand Army’s Cast?

In Netflix, There isn’t an official cast list for Season 2 because it hasn’t been announced yet. Despite this, all five key characters from the first season have shown an interest in returning.

“We’re ready,” Amalia Yoo said in a group interview with Entertainment Weekly on October 17 that seemed to speak for them all. However, they had no idea if the show would return to the moment and hoped Netflix was paying attention.

Netflix still has the upper hand. Joey Del Marco, who is also the primary character from the source material, Slut, is played by Odessa A’zion in the program.

Dominique Pierre, a first-generation Haitian student, is played by Odley Jean. Siddhartha Pakam, a homosexual Indian student on the swim team, is played by Amir Bageria. Jayson Jackson, a musical prodigy from Spanish Harlem, is played by Maliq Johnson.

Amalia Yoo, who plays Leila Kwan Miller, a Chinese adolescent adopted by Jewish parents, rounds out the core cast. Bageria stated in a short Netflix interview released on Twitter that the program meant “being correctly, accurately depicted” and taking on “immense duty” to the performers.

A’zion went on to say, “I’m hoping that people would understand that there is always someone going through something… You’re not the only one who feels this way. But don’t make other people’s difficulties seem insignificant.”

The performers clearly believe in the show’s relevance, and it would be astonishing if any of them turned down an invitation to return. Because their tales haven’t necessarily been concluded, you may anticipate a lot of the supporting characters to return.

Among the cast members are Alphonso Romero II, Ashley Granger, Jaden Jordan, August Blanco Rosenstein, and Zac Kara.

What Will the Plot of Season 2 of Grand Army Be?

Many issues remained unanswered at the end of Season 1, including the repercussions of Joey’s sexual assault. Tim (Thelonious Serrell-Freed) could turn on George (Anthony Ippolito) and Luke (Brian Altimus) in order to disclose their crimes to the authorities.

Fans should also learn more about Dom’s internship and relationship with John (Romero), Sid’s Harvard journey and relationship with Victor (Rosenstein) after being outed inadvertently, and whether Leila (Yoo).

Who sent an anonymous email threatening to bomb the school, will face any consequences once the information is revealed. A second season could also look into how Jay’s quiet protest at a performance in support of his closest buddy Owen may affect his future.

Johnson has openly speculated about a second season of Grand Army (via Digital Spy), stating that he is like how the show displays friendships with more subtlety than is frequently shown on television.

It’s about Jay’s friendship with fellow saxophonist Owen in his character’s situation (Jordan). “This is just my view,” Johnson continued, “but I believe he will only continue to grow as a young man.

“I believe we will see Owen again because Jayson will not allow their friendship to deteriorate.”

