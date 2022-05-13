Grama Ward Volunteer App for PC: How to Download and Use

The Grama Ward Volunteer App was created to help the state of Andhra Pradesh map out all of the families who benefit from the Grama Ward Volunteer Program. This software will work for you whether you live in a city ward or a village.

Early sign-up volunteers can download this mobile app and use it to update or change information about family members and family members from their phones. Even if they are not connected to the internet, some Volunteers may be able to utilize this app.

The Andhra Pradesh government launched the YSR Navasakam survey, which includes this Android app for smartphones. This page can not only be edited, added to, or removed from but it can also be saved to your phone.

Grama Ward Volunteer App’s Description

Grama/Ward Volunteer is a free communication app created by the AP Government’s RTGS.

The most recent version of Grama/Ward Volunteer is 1.5, which was released on October 8, 2020. (updated on 2020-10-12). More than 100,000 downloads have been estimated. Grama/Ward Volunteer receives a 4,0 rating.

The majority of the top Android apps have a rating of 4+. This software had 923 ratings, with 156 users giving it a 5* rating and 535 giving it a 1* rating.

The Grama/Ward Serve application focuses on locating families willing to volunteer in a specific village/ward.

Volunteers can log in to the program and map their families, as well as add and remove family members. For a limited number of volunteers, this application is also available in offline mode.

Method 1: Grama/Ward Volunteer Download for PC

To install and use the mobile apps, we’ll use Blustacks Emulator in a first way. So, before we get started with Bluestacks, here’s some background information.

BlueStacks is an Android emulator for Windows that was one of the first and most widely used. It is compatible with a wide range of PC and laptop operating systems, including Windows/Desktop / Laptop, Mac OS, and others.

In comparison to its competition, it runs apps more smoothly and quickly. So, before trying other methods, you should try this one first because it is simple, seamless, and smooth.

So, in this step-by-step technique, we’ll show how to download Grama/Ward Volunteer for PC Windows/Laptop/Desktop and install it.

Click this link to visit the BlueStacks website and download the emulator. When you first visit the page, you’ll notice a green “Download BlueStacks” button. It will begin the download based on your operating system when you click it. After the download is complete, double-click the file to install it. Installation is as straightforward as installing any other piece of software. Open the BlueStacks software once it has finished installing. For the first time, it may take some time to load. Simply wait till it totally loads and becomes available. The Bluestacks home screen will appear.

Method 2: Grama/Ward Volunteer Download for PC

If the above method does not work for you for any reason, try this method – 2. To install Grama/Ward Volunteer on your Windows / Mac PC, we’ll use the MEmuplay emulator. MemuPlay is a straightforward and straightforward piece of software. When compared to Bluestacks, it is really light. You can play high-end games like Freefire, PUBG, Temple Run, and others because it was developed for gaming. Click this link to go to the Memuplay website and download the emulator.

When you first visit the website, you will notice a large “Download” button. It will begin the download based on your operating system when you click it.

After the download is complete, double-click the file to install it. Installation is as straightforward as installing any other piece of software. Open the Memuplay program once the installation is complete. For the first time, it may take some time to load. Simply wait till it totally loads and becomes available.

Google Play Store is also pre-installed on Memuplay. To open the Playstore, double-click the icon on the home screen. Using the search box at the top, look for the Grama/Ward Volunteer app on Google Play.

To install it, click “Install.” Make sure you’re downloading the official program by looking up the developer’s name. It is “RTGS, Govt of AP” in this situation. After the installation is complete, look for the Grama/Ward Volunteer app in Memuplay’s “Apps” menu. To access and utilize the Grama/Ward Volunteer in your favorite Windows PC or Mac, double-click the program icon.

Conclusion

The Grama Ward Volunteer Android App was created exclusively for the state of Andhra Pradesh with the goal of mapping families from a given village or ward that fall under the Scheme.

This application works regardless of whether you live in a city’s Village or Ward. Volunteers who sign up for the program early can download and utilize this mobile app to add/update family member information.