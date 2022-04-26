Grama Niladhari Exam Application 2021: What Is The Eligibility Criteria for GCE O/L?

What is Grama Niladhari, and how does it work? It is a competitive test that aids in the recruitment of Grade III Grama Niladhari positions for the Sri Lankan government. The exam is scheduled for 2021 and is available to all Sri Lankan citizens.

The application will close on June 28, 2021, and it is presently open for anyone who wants to apply. The post is a central government position in Sri Lanka, and those chosen will serve as government public officers.

These government officers would work on behalf of the government in the Grama Niladhari division, overseeing their activities. In Sri Lanka, there are 331 divisional secretary divisions, with 14,022 Grama Niladhari officers now working for the office.

These government officers would be in charge of carrying out administrative tasks at the Grama Niladhari division level. It is a sub-unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ divisional secretariat, which is part of Sri Lanka’s home affairs division.

A Grade III Grama Niladhari officer’s primary responsibilities include maintaining the voter registry, maintaining statistical data for their division, tracking criminal records in that subdivision, resolving disputes between residents of that subdivision, and assisting in the issuance of residence and character certificates to those residents.

How Do I Apply for the Grama Niladhari Gazette 2021?

Grama Niladhari exam application 2021 online application must either be downloaded or filled out online. It must be accompanied by a Rs.600 receipt for the examination fee. It must be signed by the person who intends to take the exam. The completed application should be mailed to the address listed below.

Inspector General of Examinations,

Branch of Organization for Establishment and Examinations,

Sri Lanka’s Department of Examinations

Postal Address: P.O. Box 1503,

Colombo

What Does a Grama Niladhari Exam Entail?

There are a few eligibility conditions that must be met in order to sit for the Grama Niladhari test online application 2021 exams.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 35.

They should be citizens of Sri Lanka.

The applicant must be willing to serve in the Central Government or the Provincial Council for a period of ten years.

The applicant must be intellectually and physically capable of working in an office environment.

The applicant must have lived in the district for at least three years prior to the application deadline. The electoral registrar should validate this, or a residence certificate issued by the Grama Niladhari unit should be provided.

Their names should not appear on any criminal records.

The person should not have been fired from the government, declared bankrupt, or ordained into any religious sect or under religion.

They must have passed GCE O/L and GCE A/L with a minimum of 4C marks in Tamil, Maths, and Sinhala, as well as three additional subjects.

What are the GCE O/L eligibility requirements?

GCE O/L: Must pass all six (06) subjects in the O/L Exam in one sitting, with credit passes in at least four (04) courses, including one of the first languages of Sinhala or Tamil and Mathematics; AND GCE A/L: Must pass all subjects in the A/L Exam in one sitting (except General Paper and General English)

In Sri Lanka, where can I find the Department of Examination?

“P.O. Box 1503, Colombo, Commissioner General of Examination, Establishment and Examinations Organization Branch, Department of Examination, Sri Lanka” Loading… Is this taking too long? Is it taking too long to load?

In 2021, how do you become a Grama Niladhari GCE officer?

Read on for more information. Competitive Examination for Grama Niladhari Grade III Recruitment -2020 (2021) (Gazette & Application) O/L GCE: Shall have passed six (06) subjects with credit passes in at least four (04), including one of the first languages, Sinhala or Tamil, and Mathematics at the O/L Exam at one of the schools.