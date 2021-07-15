The background of this video format is not supported by your device.

Govt-19: Hospital staff who wanted to lose their jobs rather than get vaccinated in the United States

14 July 2021

Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas is the first hospital network in the United States to have its staff vaccinated against Govt-19.

The majority of its 26,000 employees agreed. But 153 of them chose to lose their jobs.

Nurse Jennifer Bridges is one of them, and the hospital is leading a lawsuit against 0151, an example of a growing group of people in the country rejecting vaccines who are experiencing a "contagion" of misinformation spread by immunization groups.

“Initially, I wanted the vaccine to be fully approved [pelo governo]. I also wanted to know before taking long-term data because once you put it in your body, there is no way to get it back, ”he says.

“But as time went on, I decided I would never get vaccinated,” he adds.

Houston Methodist Hospital calls it a "sacred responsibility" to protect patients. This is one reason for the mandatory vaccination.

"There is a real, organized movement to undermine vaccines, and the reason they survive in our 70s and many years, not in the 50s," says Mark Boom, the company's president.

Experts say that individuals should be respected as long as they do not endanger others.

According to them, 70% to 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to control the infection.

With the progressive advent of work environments, the U.S. government authorized companies to place the vaccine as a requirement for hiring their employees.

But Republican governors in Texas and Florida are enacting laws to outlaw that type of shooting.