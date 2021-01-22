Governor General of Canada resigns after staff accuse him of creating a ‘toxic’ workplace

In a detailed statement, Payet said he took the allegations seriously – he did not formally apologize or admit to any misconduct in the workplace.

“Although no formal complaints or official grievances have been made during my tenure, this will trigger a comprehensive investigation as recommended by law and collective agreements will be in place.

As the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) first reported last year, current and former government employees have accused Boyd of creating a toxic workplace, harassing and harassing employees, and tearing down some employees.

In response, the Trudeau government appointed an independent consulting firm to investigate the allegations. The report was completed this week and submitted to the government, which prompted Payet’s resignation.

"I am a firm believer in natural justice, due process and the rule of law, and these principles apply equally to all," Boyd wrote. "Nevertheless, I have decided to appoint a new Governor-General for the sake of the integrity of my office and for the good of our country and our democratic institutions. Canadians deserve stability in these uncertain times." The Prime Minister of Canada released his own statement on Thursday, saying he had accepted Poet's resignation. Trudeau did not confirm any of the charges against Payet. However, in a brief statement, he did not thank her for the service he had rendered. "Every employee in the Government of Canada has the right to work in a safe and healthy environment, and we will always take this very seriously," Trudeau said in a statement. "Today's announcement provides an opportunity for the new leadership at Radio Hall to reconsider the workplace concerns raised by employees." Trudeau said he would carry out the governor's duties on an interim basis until he recommended a replacement for Queen Elizabeth II of Canada. If Boyd does not agree to resign in the light of the workplace investigation, his dismissal could provoke a constitutional crisis in Canada and force the Queen's formal involvement. Government officials told CNN that the allegations among employees were consistent and that the evidence of a toxic workplace was "strong". It is unclear whether the results of the workplace investigation will be made public. In his resignation statement, he said, "Everyone has the right to a healthy and safe working environment at all times and in all circumstances. It appears that this is not always the case in the Secretary – General's Office. Tensions have arisen in Rydo Hall over the past few months, and I am sorry for that." However, later in that statement, he said, "We all experience things differently, but we should always try to do better and pay attention to each other's opinions." This seemed to echo the similar language used by Trudeau. In 2018, CNN reported In response to allegations that he abused a woman in 2000, Trudeau told a news conference, "I do not think I behaved in any way, but I respect the fact that someone else may have experienced it differently." The Prime Minister of Canada is nominated by Queen Elizabeth II to run for Governor-General. When he nominated Payette in 2017, Trudeau said he was "undoubtedly deserving of this high position." But Canada's opposition leader Erin O'Dowl has accused the Prime Minister's Office of not fully examining Payet for the job. He said all political parties should now say who will replace Payet. "The Governor-General is the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces and plays an important constitutional role," O'Toole told CNN. "In view of his last appointment and the problems in the minority parliament, the prime minister should consult with the opposition and re-establish the sub-recruitment nominating committee."