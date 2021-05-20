Goucha sent Júlia Pinheiro an SMS about Fátima Lopes. “God bless you”

MAnuel Luis Josha and her husband, Roy Oliveira, were on Wednesday on “Cristina ComVida”. The event was marked by the inspiration of the presenter who left the viewers astonished.

Cristina wanted to know if the presenter had spoken to Julia Pinheiro, her “rival”, in the afternoon, and the response was surprising.

“Today, I sent a letter to Julia saying: God bless you, that the saint is on the wayThe presenter said, then she burst into laughter, referring to the fact that Julia Pinheiro interviewed Fatma Lopez on her program today.

Christina, too, was unable to contain her laughter at the announcer’s apparent joke.

Read also: Fatma Lopez admitted that she was “unhappy.” “I’m not afraid to start over.”

