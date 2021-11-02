Gorgeous Movie Dresses You Can’t Stop Drooling Over

Looking for a new dress to wear to the Oscars? We found 10 gorgeous movie dresses that are perfect for any occasion. From casual to formal, these gowns will make you feel like a movie star.

These dresses are so beautiful and elegant, they’ll make your jaw drop! You can’t go wrong with any of these gorgeous designs.

They’re all different but equally stunning in their own way. Whether you want something short or long, strapless or off-the-shoulder, there’s a dress here for everyone!

We Are Going To Stop Staring At These Gorgeous Movie Dresses And Start Buying Them

These beauties are all so attractive and elegant, and it’s difficult to choose a favorite!

Have you ever wished you could wear a character’s outfit from a film? That’s understandable. A lot of lovely things may be found in movies, and they’re just one click away.

They might serve as an excellent source of timeless style inspiration, and there are so many gorgeous things that we can only dream about possessing. Here are 10 of the most beautiful movie gowns to drool over.

1. “I’m Coming to America” Gorgeous Movie Dress

Vanessa’s entrance was unforgettable thanks to this regal evening gown made of black sheer paneling and gold embroidered lace. This dress became fashionable in 1988, but it is still completely ahead of its time. In 2015, modern celebrities such as Beyonce have been seen wearing a similar design.

2. Marilyn Monroe – ‘The Seven Year Itch’

Marilyn Monroe’s pleated white halter dress and her exuberant pose against the wind is one of pop culture history’s most iconic photographs.

3. Anya Taylor-Joy- ‘Emma’

Anya Taylor-Joy’s dress in “Emma” is so serene and lovely that it appears as though she were one with the environment. She appears to be a goddess of nature, with the color palette matching the grass and flowers.

4. ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ is Emma Watson’s Gorgeous Movie Dress

One of the first times we saw Hermione with a really feminine appearance in the Harry Potter franchise was when she wore this delicate pink dress with ruffles.

5. Nicole Kidman in ‘The Golden Compass’

Nicole Kidman sashays down the banquet hall in this magnificent gold gown, appearing to flow.

6. Lea Seydoux in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Pierre-Yves Gayraud created Belle’s magnificent royal emerald green dress. This dress is a combination of features from the Empire and Renaissance eras.

7. Leslie Caron- ‘Gigi’

The shoulder dress made of silk and adorned with feathers epitomizes timeless refinement and grace.

8. ‘The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001) Liv Tyler

Requiem is the name of this embroidered velvet elven gown. Arwen donned it in a scene where his father convinced her to give up her ambition of living with an ordinary guy.

9. Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a classic film by Audrey Hepburn

Who will forget Audrey Hepburn’s iconic black dress? In this film, Audrey wore a variety of exquisite pieces, but the most linked to her character is this one.

10. Fiona Johnson- ‘The Matrix’

The woman in the red dress is a deliberate diversion, and it fulfills its goal. Even Neo was distracted by the figure-hugging red dress.