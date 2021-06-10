Google's submarine cable to connect South America with the United States

Google builds a submarine cable to connect South America, including Brazil, with the United States. The purpose of the installation is to improve the accessibility of residents in the region to the services provided by search agents.

The cable will connect Los Toninas Beach in Argentina with the North American East Coast, via Punta del Este, Uruguay and Priya Grande on the coast of Sவோo Paulo. When finished, Firmina, as the name implies, will have the longest underwater cable in the world.

Advertising

Google's submarine cable is named after Brazilian Maria Firmina dos Reyes, the first Brazilian novelist.

