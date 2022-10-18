Google Pixel Watch With ECG: See All Specifications and Prices!

Since the beginning of time, people have been talking about the Google Pixel Watch. Okay, maybe not since the beginning of time, but we’ve been waiting a long time for a Google-branded smartwatch. After many leaks and a teaser at Google I/O, the company is now showing off the Google Pixel Watch.

Google finally has something that will help WearOS move forward. Can it compete in a market where there are a lot of choices and the Apple Watch series is the leader? Let’s find out.

Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Google showed off the Pixel Watch today. Google’s best chance to get WearOS 3.5 on the market and make it a good alternative to other brands is with the new smartwatch.

It’s interesting because it’s one of the few times we can see WearOS 3.5 without the One UI Watch skin from Samsung. After getting help from Samsung, Google is ready to roll out its wearable system, which it hopes will be to wearables what Android is to smartphones.

Features and Technical Details of the Google Pixel Watch

As expected, the Google Pixel Watch comes in two types: Wi-Fi and LTE. But it only comes in one size, which is 41 mm. Anyway, there are bands of sizes to choose from. Inside the box, there is a big band and a small one. Smartwatches, of course, come with a lot of different custom bands. Google is definitely riding this trend.

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful 1.2-inch screen and is well-made and designed. The small panel will be easy to see even in bright sunlight. After all, it is bright enough to see outside with 1,000 nits and has an Always-On mode.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 makes the panel durable and hard to scratch. The watch also has a physical button on the side, which is something to keep in mind. The case of the watch is made of stainless steel, which makes it more durable.

The watch is also water-resistant to up to 5 ATMs, so you can wear it to the pool.

ECG, And Other Features of the Google Pixel Watch

The new Google Pixel Watch also has a sensor that can read your heart rate. But these days, this is just how wearables are made. The ECG feature is the big draw. That’s one thing that sets high-end smartwatches apart from middle-range ones.

The ECG sensor will give more accurate readings of the heart to people who use it. Google is also using a lot of what Fitbit knows to improve its own smartwatch. Google owns Fitbit, in case you didn’t know.

The company’s development team makes algorithms that are accurate and can be used to track health in great detail. Even better, the Google Pixel Watch can tell you how to rest and get better.

Price and Features of the Google Pixel Watch

Google is charging around €380 for the version with Wi-Fi in Europe. The LTE option costs €430 more than the other ones. It’s interesting that if you pre-order a Pixel 7 Pro, the company will give you one.

That’s a big commitment to build some kind of “Pixel ecosystem” with the latest flagship phone and the smartwatch. The company also gives away free subscriptions to Fitbit Premium for 6 months and YouTube Premium for 3 months.

The company sells the wearable with an “Active” band made of silicone included in the package. There are also bands of different colors and styles. As we’ve already said, the company will follow the trend set by how many different things the bands can do. So, you’ll be able to buy Leather and even Metal bands. In the future, we expect to see a lot of bands that work together.

Conclusion

