How to Join Meeting on Google Meet? Study Briefly About Its Features!

This article explains what Google Meet is, how it works, and how it compares to Google Hangouts and Google Chat.

Google Meet is Google’s service for video conferencing. It’s a great way for people and businesses to make audio and video calls to each other. It came from Google Hangouts but has some features that make it stand out.

This article looks at Google Meet and explains what it is and how it grew out of Google Hangouts. We also talk about the best parts of Google Meet and show you how to start or join a meeting.

What is Google Meet?

Google Meet is Google’s service for video conferencing. At first, only business customers could use it, but now anyone can use Google Meet for free.

Google Meet can be used on the web, as well as on Android and iOS phones and tablets.

Google Meet’s main purpose is to help people host video meetings. But you can turn on the camera and microphone separately, so if you only want to use them for voice calls, you can.

You can set up calls on the spot and invite friends and family. They can either type in your meeting code or click on a link you send them.

Google Meet is great because you don’t have to install any software on your desktop. Everyone on the call, from the person who set it up to the people who join, just needs to be using a modern web browser.

Also Read: How to Watch NBC Sports? Mostly Used Platforms For NBC Streaming!

People know that Google has a lot of chat services that all seem to do the same thing. It changes the names of services or gets rid of them often, which makes things even more confusing.

Google Hangouts is a place to make video calls and send messages. Google Hangouts split into Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat, which were then renamed Google Meet and Google Chat, respectively.

Google Hangouts, Google Meet, and Google Chat are all separate services that are still around. Google Duo is another option (our guide to Duo and Allo). But Google will probably shut down Google Hangouts at some point in the future, though no one knows when.

Use Google Meet to host a video meeting for more than one person. Use Google Hangouts or Google Chat to talk to someone one-on-one, either through a video call or a text message. Check out our list of tips and tricks for Google Hangouts.

What Are Google Meet’s Best Features?

On the free plan, Google Meet meetings can last up to an hour, but until September 30, 2020, this has been changed to 24 hours.

You can host and join as many meetings as you want, so if you go over the hour limit, there’s nothing stopping you from hosting a second one.

There can be up to 100 people at the same meeting. As a meeting organizer, you can mute other people, which you might want to do if your meetings get that big.

Google Meet tries to get rid of any background noise that isn’t speech. It also has a feature that automatically captions what people are saying in real-time. This is pretty reliable and great for accessibility.

You can also show everyone on the call what’s on your screen. This can be done for a single window or for the whole desktop. It also works on mobile devices.

Lastly, Google says that “video conferences are encrypted in transit” and that “our wide range of safety measures are constantly updated for more protection.” Business users get the security that is good enough for an enterprise, but the privacy settings are fine for the average user.

How to Start a Google Meet-up Call?

Go to the Google Meet website on your desktop to start a call. Click Start a new meeting. If you’re not already signed into your Google account, you’ll be asked to do so.

You’ll see a place to wait. Most browsers will ask if you want to let meet.google.com use your microphone and webcam. Say yes to both. You can get ready in the preview area, then click Join now to start.

There will be a pop-up window with a link that you can give to others so they can join the call. You can always bring this back up by clicking Meeting details in the bottom-left corner.

Open the Google Meet app on your phone or tablet and tap “New meeting” to start a Google Meet call. The details of the meeting invitation will appear in a pop-up window. Tap “Share” to send this information directly to someone in another app.

How to Join a Google Meet-up Call?

You can join a Google Meet call in two ways:

Use a Meeting Code for Google Meet

The second way to get the meeting code is to ask the meeting host for it. Then you can put this in to join the meeting.

On your computer, go to the Google Meet website, type the code into the “Enter meeting code” field, and then click “Join.”

Launch the Google Meet app on your phone or tablet, tap Meeting code, enter the code in the field, and then tap Join meeting.

Use a Google Meet Invite Link

The first step is to ask the person who set up the meeting to send you the link. This will look like meet.google.com/xxx-xxxx-xxx. (The characters at the end of this URL are also the meeting code, which is used in the second method below.)

If you are using a desktop, click the link and you will be added to the meeting automatically. If you’re not already signed in, you’ll need to sign in to your Google account. If the host is using G Suite, this step isn’t necessary.

Also Read: How to Uninstall Riot Client? Different Ways to Clean Riot Client!

If you have the Google Meet app on your phone or tablet, tap the link to open the app and join the meeting.

Conclusion

Google Meet is Google’s service for video conferencing. It came from Google Hangouts but has some features that make it stand out. This article explains what Google Meet is, how it works, and how it compares to Hangouts and Google Chat.

Also shows you how to start or join a meeting with Google Meet. On the free plan, Google Meet meetings can last up to an hour, but until September 30, 2020, this has been changed to 24 hours.

You can host as many meetings as you want, and there can be up to 100 people at the same meeting. How to join a Google Meet-Up call? You can use the Google Meet app on your phone or tablet, or get the meeting code from the host. Then you can put this into the “Enter meeting code” field to join the call.