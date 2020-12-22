Top News

Google and Facebook have agreed to team up against a potentially hopeless move

by

Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg speaks at the Cannes Lions 2019: The third day, June 19, 2019, during a Facebook session in Cannes, France.

Richard Board | Getty Images

Google and Facebook have promised to help each other if they ever face trial of their agreement to work together on online advertising. Report by the Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

The story is based on an unpredictable version of a lawsuit filed by 10 U.S. states against Google last week.

Google and Facebook are said to have struck a deal in September 2018 that Facebook has agreed not to compete with Google’s online advertising tools. In return, the social media company offered “special treatment” when using them, the journal said.

The lawsuit alleges that Google and Facebook were aware that their deal could lead to a hopeless investigation.

A Google spokesman told CNBC that the allegations in the case were false. “The notion that this is a secret agreement is wrong. We have been public about this partnership for years,” they said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a CNBC comment.

Read the full story in the journal Here.

READ  Stocks stimulated by vaccine, Brexit extension
0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Watch live stream, online, TV channel, coverage, kickoff time, conflicts, localization, selection

Number 3 Clemson Will play its final 2020 regular season game Virginia...
Read More

You may also like

NBA Trade Tracker: Bucks buy Juice Holiday from Pelicans; Chris buys Sons from Milk Thunder

The Oregon governor tells residents to call police for individuals violating COVID regulations

Eight nuns died within a week at the Govt-19 Wisconsin facility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *