Good Omens Season 2 Release Date: Here is All About the New Cast!

When does season 2 of Good Omens come out? Based on the best-selling book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the first season of the TV show Good Omens came out in 2019. The Amazon Prime show had jokes, magic, and some end-of-the-world action that made us all laugh and left fans wanting more. Well, the good news is that Good Omens season 2 is on its way, and our favorite pair of angels and demons will be back for the next episode.

Good Omens is a fantasy show about the strange friendship between Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, and Aziraphale, an angel (Michael Sheen). Since the beginning of time, the two have lived on Earth. Over the years, they’ve grown close and developed a soft spot for their mortal home, which is a problem when Armageddon comes.

Both heaven and hell have a plan, and the two must work together to stop it and keep the world from falling apart for the antichrist. At the end of season one, our main characters got out of their death sentences, new prophecies were revealed, and a full-scale war between mortals and the realms of heaven and hell was hinted at in a subtle way.

There are, of course, a lot of unanswered questions, and fans have been dying to hear about season 2 of Good Omens. Do you want to know when Good Omens season 2 will come out, what will happen, who will be in it, and more? Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you. Here is what we know about season 2 of Good Omens.

Speculation About the Good Omens Season 2 Release Date

There isn’t a set date for the second season of Good Omens yet, but fans can expect to be able to watch the show on Amazon Prime Video at some point in the future. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the book with Terry Pratchett and was a producer for the first season, confirmed in a tweet that the show will be back on Amazon’s streaming service.

The second season of Good Omens began filming in Scotland in August 2021. And it was all done on March 1, 2022. At Comic-Con 2022, they said the show would be back in the summer of 2023.

Don’t ask Neil Gaiman when it will happen. Recently, the person who wrote the Good Omens stories joked that he might not release it at all.

Speculative Good Omens Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Good Omens season 2 hasn’t come out yet. We’ll let you know when the first sneak peek for the next season comes out.

We did get a video announcement for season 2 in June 2021, though. Even though it’s not an official trailer, it gives us something to do while we wait for more bad things to happen.

We also got a funny clip from the show when Covid-19 and the global lockdowns were at their worst in 2020. To mark the 30th anniversary of the book’s first publication, the team put out a skit called “Good Omens in Lockdown.” This gave us all something to laugh about during the pandemic.

Now you have something to do until the official trailer for the second season of Good Omens comes out.

Speculation About Good Omens Season 2 Plot

Neil Gaiman has given us a lot of hints about what will happen in the second season of Good Omens. In some of his comments, the author hasn’t been afraid to hint at some exciting parts of the story that fans can look forward to.

Gaiman said in a statement about the show’s renewal that season 2 of Good Omens will explain where the angels come from. This could be a hint at flashbacks. Or maybe a story about how things started?

“It’s been 31 years since Good Omens came out, which means it’s been 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I planned the sequel while lying in our beds at a World Fantasy Convention in Seattle,” said Gaiman.

“In Good Omens, I got to use parts of the sequel. That’s where our angels came from. Terry is no longer here, but when he was, we talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens and where we wanted the story to go next.

The author then told what the second season of Good Omens is about. Gaiman said, “Here are the answers you’ve been looking for.” “We are back in Soho and traveling through time and space to solve a mystery that begins with an angel who has lost his memory and is wandering around Soho.”

So, whether or not there is an origin story in Good Omens season 2, we know that angels will be front and center at the very least. Gaiman has also given fans hints that everyone’s favorite angel and the devil might get together. Let’s not lie: Crowley and Aziraphale get along great, and the internet has been buzzing about the possibility of them dating.

A fan asked the big question about Good Omens season 2 on Twitter: “Do they get together in this one?” Gaiman wrote “wait and see” in response to the tweet. Since that’s not a “no,” there must still be hope, right?

We won’t know what season 2 of Good Omens will look like or what it will be about until time passes and an official synopsis comes out. While we gather all the clues we can, be sure to save this page so you can check for any new information.

Speculation About the Good Omens Season 2 Cast

Well, Good Omens season 2 wouldn’t be complete without our main devil and angel, would it? Crowley, played by David Tennant, and Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, will be back.

Considering that a prequel or origin story about angels is being talked about, you may have already guessed that Jon Hamm will be back as the Archangel Gabriel (yay).

Liz Carr (Silent Witness) will play the angel Saraqael, and Quelin Sepulveda (Bridgerton) will have a role that hasn’t been revealed yet. Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton have also been confirmed to be in the show.

Some familiar faces won’t be back, though. According to Deadline, Benedict Cumberbatch won’t be back for season 2, and France McDormand won’t be back as the show’s narrator, also known as God.

The confirmed season 2 cast of Good Omens is:

David Tennant as Crowley

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

Derek Jacobi as Metatron

Mark Gatiss as Harmony

Steve Pemberton as Glozier

Reece Shearsmith as William Shakespeare

Niamh Walsh

Dame Siân Phillips

Tim Downie

Pete Firman

Andi Osho

Alex Norton

Neil Gaiman will be back as the show’s executive producer and co-showrunner, but this isn’t news about the actors. Douglas Mackinnon, who has been hired again to direct Good Omens season 2, will join Neil Gaiman in the next funny chapter.

Where Can I See Season Two of Good Omens?

The second season of Good Omens can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, just like the first season. So far, it looks like it will only be available on the streaming service, so if you want to watch the iconic and unlikely otherworldly duo, make sure to renew your subscriptions. But if you live in the UK, keep your fingers crossed that the BBC will show it.

Final Words

