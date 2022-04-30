Everything We Know About Good Girls Season 4

Good Girls demonstrates that women may be equally as terrible as males when it comes to breaking the law. The NBC dramedy’s debut episode is straightforward enough.

Three mothers, Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta), who are in dire financial troubles and have a slew of other issues, conclude that robbing a grocery store will solve a lot of their problems.

They quickly discover that this particular store has a lot more money tchan they expected and make off with a large sum of money, running afoul of a crime gang and becoming entangled in a complicated web of deception – and that’s just the first episode.

When Will the Fourth Season of Good Girls Be Released?

The fourth season of Good Girls premiered on NBC in the United States in early March, allowing American viewers to catch up on the show.

However, many fans in the United Kingdom are curious as to when it will be available on Netflix on our side of the Atlantic.

Series three of the show was released on Netflix a year after it aired on NBC, thus if season four follows suit, season four of the show could be available on Netflix by 2022.

Who Is in the Fourth Season of Good Girls’ Cast?

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta, the three main characters, will return as they fall into even more difficulty with criminal groups and the law.

They’ll be joined by prominent cast members from past seasons, including Matthew Lillard, Manny Montana, and Reno Wilson, according to Express.

Lauren Lapkus joined the cast in a recurring role as FBI agent Phoebe Donnegan in season 3, episode 8, and fans may expect her to play a bigger role in season 4 as the titular “good girls.”

Jonathan Silverman was cast in a recurring role as Dave, a Secret Service agent with a “unwavering devotion to take down the Good Girls,” according to Deadline back in November 2020.

It’ll be interesting to see how the moms manage to get themselves out of even more difficult positions if Dave and Phoebe decide to pool their resources to try to achieve justice.

What Is the Plot of Season 4 of Good Girls?

Season 4 will begin on March 7 with the premiere episode, which will take up precisely where season 3 left off.

While the most recent episode wasn’t intended to be a season finale, the show has a distinct pattern in which the characters are placed in a precarious situation during the episode’s final scene, thus the cliffhanger ending we were left with worked well as an unplanned season conclusion.

After acquiring Ruby’s phone, Phoebe was closer than ever to getting dirt on the main females when we last left the episode.

Something doesn’t feel right when she meets Ruby, Beth, and Annie in the park to celebrate their recent achievements. The women are evading her queries, and it’s unclear where the story will go next.

Is There a Chance That Beth and Rio Will Reunite?

Good news for Team Brio: according to the Good Girls season 4 trailer, these two will spend a lot of time together, and their sexual tension doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

After that entire “trying to kill each other” episode in season 3, Rio and Beth’s relationship was extremely tense, but Bans predicts their relationship will take a new turn this season.

Trailer

Conclusion

Our favorite improbable money launderers are back, and they’re perfectly on time. Season 3 of Good Girls is now available on Netflix, and you won’t have to wait long for season 4 if you’ve already finished season 3. It’s a good thing, too, because the season 3 conclusion left several plotlines hanging.