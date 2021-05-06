May 6, 2021

Gold futures plummeted during the US session hosted by Investing.com

© Reuters. The future of gold collapsed during the US session

Investing.com – They fell during the US session on Wednesday.

Stock Exchange: At the time of writing, the New York Commodity Exchange’s Comx was trading at $ 1,783.90 per troy ounce in June, down 0.44%.

It was previously traded at a low US dollar per troy ounce session. It is likely to find $ 1,763.40 and resistance at $ 1,798.95.

The US dollar index, which tracks the performance of the other six major currencies, rose 0.41% to trade at 91,297.

On the other hand, the value of goods for the month of July traded down 0.06% at $ 26.543 a troy ounce, while the supply of goods for the month of July traded down 0.08% at $ 4.5250 a troy ounce. Pound.

Booking: Fusion Media I would like to remind you that the data on this website is not real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and forex prices are not provided by exchanges but by market makers, so prices may be inaccurate and may differ from the actual market price, i.e. prices are marked and not relevant for trading purposes. Fusion Media therefore assumes no responsibility for any business losses you may incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media Or anyone associated with Fusion Media will not be liable for any loss or damage resulting from reliance on information including data, quotes, charts and signals on this website for purchase / sale. Please be fully informed about the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, which is one of the potentially risky investment forms.

