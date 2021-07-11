Global Tax Agreement: Global Minimum IRC, Maximum U.S. Profit

Regions with different interests, such as the United States, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the European Union, are trying this weekend to reach an agreement in principle on how many of the world's largest multinational corporations should pay taxes. Handshakes for photography are practically guaranteed, but as the detail is in the details there are plenty of rough edges to smooth.

This Friday and Saturday, Janet Yellen joins the group of finance ministers from the world's 20 largest economies in Venice, giving another sign of unification around the new tax rules for multinational corporations, but there are two additional plans on the agenda. The minimum corporate tax rate (which has already been ratified by the G7 and ratified in principle by 131 OECD countries) wants to convince negotiators to stay short. The United States supports at least 21%, and will try to raise stocks, even if the chances are slim. Janet Yellen, Joe Biden's right-hand man for financial affairs, will also try to move the EU forward with its digital line.