Gil Do Vigor gets a visa to enter the United States

Former Big Brother Brazil (PPP) participant Gilberto Noguera, Gil Do Vigor, managed to obtain a visa to enter the United States this Tuesday (22). Economist U.C. of California. Ph.D.

Got my VISAOOOOOOOOOO – ilGilDoVigor June 22, 2021

Today, my visa has been approved and now I can shout to the world: The biggest dream of my life has come true !!!!! Please do not give up your dreams … ???? pic.twitter.com/1KBjAGszIs – ilGilDoVigor June 22, 2021

Earlier, Gill had finally celebrated that he would be interviewed and said his heart was pounding because he never thought this day would come. "People, dream, dream is changing!", The economist declared to his followers.

Visa Interview! My heart beats faster because I never thought this day would come. Crazy to cry (I haven’t interviewed yet) because if I get a visa I can finally say that my dream is real. People, Dreammmmmm, the dream is changing! – ilGilDoVigor June 22, 2021

Gilberto holds a degree in Economics from the Federal University of Bernabeu (UFPE), where he has been studying for his PhD since 2019. U.C. In addition to Davis, he received approval at the University of Texas. Both approvals took place when he was confined to the PPP home.

