When Will Ghostbusters 3 Come on Netflix?

Ghostbusters 3 is coming to theaters on 19th November 2021! The original cast of the film will be returning for this third installment. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver are all set to reprise their roles as Peter Venkman, Raymond Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, and Dana Barrett.

There’s no word yet on what the plot will entail but it has been confirmed that director Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman) will helm the project. It was also announced that filming would take place in New York City. Stay tuned for more updates on Ghostbusters 3!

Ghostbusters 3 is now in production, with the director has confirmed that it will follow the events of the second film rather than 2016’s all-female reboot.

Ghostbusters Season 3 Release Date

It’s been reported that Ghostbusters 3 will premiere in theaters on November 19th, 2021, with filming set to begin shortly.

Ghostbusters 3 Plot

The new Ghostbusters film will be set after the events of Ghostbusters 2 (1989), rather than the all-female Ghostbusters reboot that debuted in 2016. It will take place in the same universe as the original movies, which means it may feature some of the characters. However, he isn’t revealing much about the plot.

‘This is extremely early, and I want the film to open like a gift,’ he added’.

He stated that the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, which will star Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, would have nothing to do with his career.

‘I have a lot of respect for what Paul accomplished with those wonderful actresses, and I’d want to see more stories from them,’ Reitman added. But, in this updated feature, the narrative will resume where the original left off.

However, one of the cast members in the 2019 reboot, Leslie Jones, isn’t pleased with the choice.

She tweeted: So insulting. Like, fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something that Trump would do. ‘Oh, I’m looking forward to that,’ (with Trump’s voice)”That’ll be fantastic.”

“Gonna redo ghostbusters, better with men, will be huge. Those females are really aggravating, you know. ugh, They’re so annoying when they claim to be ghostbusters. Such a dick move.

Cast And Character of Ghostbusters Season 3

Only Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard have been announced for the film thus far.

There hasn’t been an official announcement on whether any of the original cast will appear in the film, but Reitman is not ruling it out. It appears very likely that Dan Aykroyd is involved in the project in some manner, and his appearance as a cameo is quite probable.

‘All of this was done with the intention of bringing back all of the emotion and spirit from prior movies, as well as taking it into the 21st century with a language that is required today to get it across.

Murray’s return is also very likely, according to Murray And Aykroyd, as he will appear in the film. “Even if he plays a ghost, the narrative is so strong, he’ll show up.”

Ghostbusters 3 Trailer

Enjoy the trailer here.

Final Verdict

From my point of view, this series is amazing for people who love to see science fiction movies and I am sure this will make you glued till the end.

Let’s come to an end, expecting that you got all your answers and relative information of this series and hope you like this and comment your requirements you want to know of any other anime or whatever you want to know.