Georgia election results close to the $ 15 federal minimum wage

President-elect Joe Biden (C) and U.S. Senate Democratic nominees John Osof (L) and the Rev. Fr. Rafael Warnock (R) greeted the supporters. . Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Federal minimum wage, Currently 25 7.25 per hour, Not raised since 2009. According to the National Wage Act, that wage is translated into 15,080 for a full-time, year-round worker. Its value Eroded over time, Because wages do not rise with the cost of living. Warnock and Osoff are lawyers for the $ 15 minimum wage, which has been emphasized several times in recent months. Biden promised to raise the wage base to $ 15 an hour. House Voted so in 2019. Many states, cities and counties have recently increased their minimum wage to $ 15 or more. Forty cities and districts may or may not have met the $ 15 minimum wage by the end of 2021, According to To the National Employment Law Scheme. “What we have seen in the United States over the last 40 years is that wages for working people have been suppressed, while income for shareholders has gone through the roof,” Osaf said. Said On the campaign track. Higher wages help black and Hispanic workers proportionately than other groups such as whites and Asians, research Performances. In December, Warnock called the minimum wage an “ethnic justice issue.” Raising wages comes at a time when there are low-wage earners and ethnic minorities Is proportionally affected by job loss And poverty during Govt epidemics.

However, such law enforcement is not given. If both Democrats win in Georgia, the Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to cast a ballot in favor of the Democrats. That majority would be embarrassed at the door to block a filipuster. The Republican-controlled Senate has not voted on legislation to raise wages since the bill was passed in 2019.