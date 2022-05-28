Geetika Roadies – Everything to Know About Roadies Contestant

Geetika Sood is a lovely Punjabi girl who was born and raised in the lovely city of Chandigarh. Geetika is a present student at GGDSD College in Chandigarh, where she is pursuing her B. Com.

She is a fitness enthusiast with a superb physique and stamina. Geetika had a thyroid condition when she started college, and as a result, she gained 20 kg.

So she made the decision to get in shape and joined a gym. Gymming and fitness gradually become her passion.

Biography of Geetika Sood

Geetika Sood was born in Chandigarh, Punjab, on April 5, 1997. Chandigarh is a beautiful city in Punjab. Her close friends commonly refer to her as Geetu, Geeta, Geetika, and a variety of other names.

Geetika Sood, one of India’s greatest rising talents, has a lot of potentials. She is only 25 years old. She rose to prominence at a young age. She relishes every moment of her life and is always up for a challenge.

Geetika is yet to take up any work. Meanwhile, she continues to work toward obtaining her degree.

Appearance/Looks

Geetika is a lovely brunette with a stature of 6’1′′. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 55 kilograms. She is a regular at the gym. She adores working out and going to the gym. Her slim form is particularly attractive as a result of this.

When it comes to bodily measurements, Geetika’s breast size is 34 inches and her waist size is 26 inches. It’s almost as though she had an hourglass physique.

Her hip circumference is 36 inches, and she has a slim physique. She also has a lovely grin and eyes that will win over even the most uninterested fans.

Affairs

Geetika had a boyfriend when she was 16, but the relationship ended abruptly owing to her lover’s emotional and physical abuse. Their split was actually caused by their harsh behavior.

Unknown Facts About Geetika

She does not smoke, but she does consume alcoholic beverages.

Geetika made her debut in the MTV Roadies X2 reality show (2018)

She is a passionate animal lover.

Geetika has appeared in a number of reality shows, including MTV Roadies.

She is stunning and fearless.

Geetika is a passionate Shah Rukh Khan admirer.

She’s a bit of a fitness freak.

She enjoys practicing martial arts.

She can also dance well.

Geetika’s Educational Life

Geetika chose to finish her primary education in Chandigarh, where she was born. She attended S.D. Public School in Chandigarh’s Sector 32 after graduating from high school.

She enrolled in GGDSD College’s Chandigarh campus to pursue her bachelor’s degree in business administration. Despite her efforts, she has failed to acquire her university diploma.

Conclusion

Geetika Sood is an artist and fitness model. She’s a Punjabi woman. In the year 1998, she was born in Chandigarh, India.

Geetika is known for her work in Hindi reality shows. In the year 2018, she made her on-screen debut with MTV Roadies Xtreme, a TV reality show. She is an extremely skilled woman who has appeared on many reality shows.

She received her education from S.D. Public School in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and her B.COM degree from GGDSD College in Sector 32, Chandigarh. She is a fantastic dancer as well as a trainer. She is well known for her role in the film Roadies.