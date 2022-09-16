Gangs of London Season 2: There is Not Any Confirmed Release Date Yet!

Here’s everything we know about the Gangs of London season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more ahead of the Sky Atlantic series’ big return.

Gangs of London, a crime drama on Sky Atlantic, had its first season in 2020. It showed violence, corruption, and fights for power. Season 1 took place in, you guessed it, London, where rival gangs from around the world fought until Finn Wallace, the leader, was killed.

The whole system was thrown into chaos, and big players were pitted against each other in a fight for order. The show was a wild and bloody thrill ride for viewers.

With ratings that put it at the top of the list for Sky Originals, it’s no surprise that this popular show will be back for a second season. Gangs of London was almost made into a movie, but instead, award-winning director Gareth Evans turned it into a TV show. It was based on the same-named video game.

While we wait for its return and wonder what will happen next, we’ve put together everything we know so far about the new episodes, from the Gangs of London season 2 release date to the cast to where the show will take viewers.

Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date Speculation

The second season of Gangs of London will be back on TV in 2022, but we don’t have a specific date for you just yet.

We do know that the cast and crew were back on set in June 2021. After a ten-day break due to, you guessed it, a pandemic-related problem, the crew has been back at work to bring gang rivalry back to our screens.

Gangs of London Season 2 Cast

Gangs of London season 1 ended in a tumultuous way that left the futures of some of the main characters, especially one, up in the air. More to come on that. We do know some of the people who will be coming back, like Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch, who is the show’s star.

Elliot Finch, played by Sope Dirisu

Marian Wallace is played by Michelle Fairley.

Billy Wallace, played by Brian Vernel

Shannon Dumani is played by Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani

Paapa Essiedu as Alexander Dumani

Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson

Orli Shuk as Luan Dushaj

Rashidi is told to be Lale

Asif Raza is also known as Asif Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central)

Salem Kali (Dealer)

Fady El-Seyed (A Private War)

Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice)

Armando Jasmine (French rapper)

Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), who is played by Joe Cole, does not know if he will be back after the cliffhanger finale or not. Even though Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was killed off early on, he may still show up on the show in flashbacks as he did in season 1.

Gangs of London Season 2 Plot

When season 1 of Gangs of London ended, there were a lot of loose ends. As was said, no one knows what will happen to Sean Wallace. He was shot in the head, and the police said he was dead. This seems like the end… but is it really his last day?

Also, this made people wonder who Elliot Finch really works for. Even though his police cover was blown, he still shot Sean for The Investors and let Alex Dumani getaway. So, what will Elliot and the Dumanis do next?

In an interview with Screen Rant, Corin Hardy, one of the show’s co-directors, talked about what fans can expect from season 2. “As I was editing the last episode, I wondered if there would be a second season.” What is possible?

Who still has a pulse? What could come of these broken relationships, and what problems might they face? “I had a lot of crazy action scenes in my dreams,” he said.

“Yes, season 2 has some things I’ve been looking for a way to use in a project. And I’m glad to say that they’re in season 2, which is a total mess.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Season 2 for Gangs of London?

The second season of Gangs of London will start airing this fall on AMC+ and Sky TV. It will be much more violent and full of action than the first season. Gangs of London is one of the best action-thriller shows to come out in recent years, but in 2020, no one noticed it.

What Happens in Season 2 of Gangs of London?

“One year after Sean Wallace’s death and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London have been redrawn,” says Sky’s official summary for season 2. The Wallaces who are still alive are scattered, the Dumanis is broken and at odds with each other, and Elliot has to work for The Investors now.

Final Words

