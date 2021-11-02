Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Prophecies Have Come True?

Game of Thrones is coming back for its final season. The show has been a cultural phenomenon and the most watched series in HBO history. It’s also one of the most talked about shows on social media, with fans dissecting every episode and speculating about what will happen next.

With just two episodes left to go, we're all wondering if any prophecies from the books will come true before it's too late. Will Daenerys finally take her rightful place as Queen? Will Jon Snow be killed by his own men? And who will sit on the Iron Throne when it's all over?

Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Predictions Have Come True So Far?

We’ve seen a lot of predictions come true as we approach the conclusion of Game of Thrones’ final season, but these are the ones that haven’t yet occurred.

There have been a lot of prophecies about the characters in ‘Game of Thrones,’ and it sometimes appears like you don’t even know what will happen next. The Game of Thrones universe did not develop overnight. The temple itself is thought to be over 2,000 years old and was constructed with thousands of years of accurate history in mind. He also planned out a lot of events into the future using prophecy.

‘Prophecy is a standard component of fantasy writings, but it’s difficult… You want to play with the notion of prophecies coming true in an unexpected way.’ Here’s a list of all the predictions that have already come true, as well as those that are yet to be fulfilled.

Bran’s Visions:

In S4 E2, Bran Stark saw a lone dragon soar above King’s Landing.

The Three-Eyed Raven, as we know him from Game of Thrones, had many premonitions that came true. Bran saw his father, Ned Stark, in the crypts at Winterfell with the original Three-Eyed Raven.

In the series, when he went down to the catacombs, Maester Luwin informed him that his father had passed away. Recently, in the fourth season, he witnessed a dragon soar over King’s Landing. In the most recent episode, Drogon flew over King’s Landing, producing a similar shadow.

Thoros of Myr:

The Red Priest is a member of the Dondarion Brotherhood, which includes Beric Dondarion and his companions. He is also acquainted with the Brotherhood Without Banner, which comprises Beric Dondarion and his fellows.

‘The prophecy continues, “Our champion will be resurrected to awaken stone dragons and re-forge the great sword Lightbringer, which vanquished the darkness those many years ago. He will return as a hero who will die in battle.”

In his vision, it appeared for a time that he was referring to Daenerys, but based on the last episode’s appearance. It appears not to be the case. Nonetheless, this prediction is yet to be proven.

Maggy: The Frog

They've ruined Azor Ahai's prophecy, and now they've done the same to Maggy the frog. What happened to the valonqar? #GameofThrones

In the fifth season premiere, Cersei Lannister is shown asking a woods witch known as Maggy the Frog about her future. There was both good and terrible news for her in the store. She promised Cersei that she would be a Queen, only to have another, younger and more beautiful woman come along to depose you and take everything you cherish. Maggy had also said to Cersei, ‘When your tears have suffocated you.’ Valonqar is a diminutive form of Valyrian, meaning “little brother.” The passage of the first book has a compelling impact on this final episode. Because she thinks it is Tyrion who will kill her, Cersei’s mood takes a turn for the worse. This prophecy, on the other hand, was never realized.

The Prince Who Was Foretold

After the ashes and salt, Azor Ahai was reborn in Game of Thrones.

This is, without a doubt, one of the most widely accepted ideas. According to legend, it’s the tale of the Last Hero, who repelled the White Walkers during the last Long Night. Many people believed that Arya Stark was the Prince who was promised after she succeeded in putting an end to the Night King during the battle of Winterfell. Apart from that, Melisandre has previously stated, “When the red star bleeds and the darkness thickens, Azor Ahai shall be reborn amid smoke and salt.” Arya’s body has recently appeared from the ashes, so she meets all of the criteria.