Gabby Barrett’s Net Worth: How Does She Make Money?

Gabby Barrett Foehner is a country music artist from the United States who was born on March 5, 2000. In the sixteenth season of American Idol, she came in third place.

Her first single “I Hope” was the first solo female artist to debut in the top 10 Hot Country Songs since October 2017. It was certified five-times platinum by the RIAA and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her debut album, Goldmine, was released in June of 2020. Barrett has been dubbed “country music’s next female superstar” by Country Now.

Read more: Everything About Chicago Fire Season 10

Everything to Know About Randy Orton’s Net Worth

Bobby Lashley Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes From WWE?

Childhood of Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett was born in Munhall, Pennsylvania, in the United States on March 5, 2000. Her parents, Blaise and Pam Barrett raised her with seven siblings, three sisters, and four boys.

She attended Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, where she earned her schooling.

Gabby began singing at the age of nine and was already performing in shows by the age of eleven. The teen vocalist won the Kean Quest Talent Search while she was only 15 years old. Gabby performed at 136 gigs in 2017 before auditioning for American Idol.

Gabby Barrett’s Estimated Net Worth in 2022

Gabby Barrett has a net worth of $1 million dollars. Gabby is a social media influencer, singer, and entrepreneur from the United States. After coming second in the 16th season of American Idol, she became famous. Her first single reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

She will make $500,000 per year, according to insiders. Her main sources of revenue include her professional singing career, merchandise, music albums, live appearances, brand promotions, and collaborations.

Personal Life

Barrett married fellow Idol finalist Cade Foehner on October 5, 2019. Jeremy Vuolo of Counting On presided.

Barrett gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Baylah May, on January 18, 2021. Barrett and Foehner revealed that they were expecting their second child, a son, on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.

Gabby Barrett’s Professional Life

Gabby has been working since she was eleven years old. She performed in front of large crowds at locations like Heinz Field, PNC Field, Hard Rock Cafes, and others in 2011.

She rose to fame after appearing on American Idol, where her voice and abilities wowed viewers. Her debut single, “I Hope,” was released in 2017 and quickly became one of the year’s top 10 Hot Country Songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Barrett Foehner (@gabbybarrett_)

‘Tequila Is Gonna Kill Me Someday,’ ‘Kiss Me Somethin’ Good,’ and ‘Djk3’ are among the other songs she released in 2018.

In November 2020, her single debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, “Goldmine,” was released in June 2020, and her fans dubbed her “country music’s next female superstar.”

She was also the first girl to pass Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the third time, surpassing it for the first time since 1958. She leads charity groups and events such as Children’s Hospital, Camp Star, and Saint Jude’s in addition to her professional job.

Gabby Barrett’s Career Highlights

Gabby has been nominated for four CMA Awards, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year (“The Good Ones”), Female Vocalist of the Year, and New Artist of the Year. Barrett also won Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards in 2020 for his song “I Hope.”

Conclusion

Gabby Barrett, a country music sensation, is one of American Idol’s most popular candidates. Despite not winning, many of the singers who have competed on the show have done well.

As a result of her debut on American Idol, Gabby has become one of today’s most well-known celebrities.

She is the owner of the Crystal Bowersox and a country-pop singer from the United States who rose to fame in 2014. At the time, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review named her “the voice you must hear.”

Gabby was tipped by the judges and fans to win the 16th season of American Idol, but she finished third. Gabby, on the other hand, was successful in achieving her goals.