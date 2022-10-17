Funimation: Best Streaming Platform for New Releases!

Want to watch some new anime or rewatch some old favorites? There are a couple of streaming services that you should learn a lot about. One of them is Funimation. The company has been around for a while. In the mid-1990s, it helped bring anime back to the US, and it was only a matter of time before it moved into streaming.

Here’s all the information you need about Funimation! That includes what you need to know now that Sony, which owns Crunchyroll’s parent company, bought it. Follow the link below to sign up for the service:

What’s Funimation?

Funimation is a US-based entertainment company that is owned by Sony and is in charge of distributing different anime shows. The company is also at the forefront of dubbing anime, with a lot of its own content being quickly dubbed into English.

Funimation is remembered fondly by anime fans as the company that brought a dubbed version of Dragonball Z to the Cartoon Network in the 1990s. This helped bring back interest in the art form.

Given how entertainment works now, it’s not surprising that Funimation eventually switched to streaming videos. On the website, you can also buy a lot of stuff, like T-shirts, action figures, and DVD and Blu-ray box sets.

Funimation’s content is easy to get to on almost any device, and it has a lot of exclusive new and old series. Its catalog is great if you want to watch popular but old anime series to feel nostalgic. There are also a lot of new shows, and the library keeps getting bigger. It’s also the best place to go if you like shows with English voices instead of subtitles (original Japanese voice actors and subtitles).

AT&T’s main streaming competitor, Crunchyroll, will be bought by Sony’s Funimation anime division for $1.175 billion. This was announced at the beginning of December 2020. In August 2021, the deal was approved and put in place.

Does It Pay to Use Funimation?

Funimation used to be a great place for big-time anime fans to go. It has a large library of both old and new anime TV shows, and you can join for as little as $5.99 a month. There are also yearly plans that let you save even more if you pay for them all at once.

If you choose one of the more expensive plans, you also get some extra perks. There is also a free plan, but you will have to deal with ads and a smaller library of videos with lower quality.

But now that Sony is putting most of its efforts into Crunchyroll, new subscribers are likely to get a lot more out of it.

How Much Does It Cost to Join Funimation?

There are three ways to sign up for Funimation. You can also try it out for free for 14 days before your first payment is taken. That’s a lot of time to figure out if the app is right for you.

Premium:

The price of the Premium plan is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

This gives you access to all of Funimation’s movies and shows without ads on most devices and platforms.

You can watch both dubbed and subtitled videos.

You can stream on two screens at the same time.

Premium Plus:

The subscription to Premium Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

This has everything that the Premium plan does.

You also get support for viewing on mobile devices even when you’re not online.

You can get in on the special Funimation Shop sales early. Also, if you spend more than $20, shipping is free.

You can go to events and get deals that only members can get.

Streaming is allowed on up to five screens at the same time.

Premium Plus Ultra:

The only way to get the Premium Plus Ultra plan is to pay $99.99 for a one-year subscription.

It comes with everything that Premium Plus has to offer.

You will also get two free rentals each year.

Shipping is free on all orders, no matter how much they cost.

A gift will also be sent to you every year on your anniversary.

How to Register

Most of the time, signing up for Funimation is quick and easy. You can do this on the website or the mobile app by tapping “Start your free trial.” Pick a plan and create an account with an email address and a password.

You can also sign up with your Facebook account. To finish signing up, you will need to give a credit card number or set up payment through PayPal. You won’t be charged until after the 14-day trial is over.

If you want to try a free account with ads and a limited number of shows, you can find it at the bottom of the website page or at the end of the app page. Set up your login information with an email address and a password, and you’re all set.

