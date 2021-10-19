Fruits Basket‘s popular anime debuted in 2019 for the first time, much like the manga. In many countries, the anime series, which does not confuse its fans with new seasons every year, is at the top of the anime rankings. The anime is based on the manga by Natsuki Takaya, which has been in print since July 18, 1998. Akitaro Daichi directed the first anime of the series, which aired in 2001. The second adaption, which will keep the audience glued to the screen for three seasons, begins in 2019. TMS Entertainment, which is known for successful anime like Dr. Stone and Megalo Box, produced animations for all anime seasons.

However, it’s difficult to say goodbye to Fruits Basket after seeing such a well-made adaptation that tells the lovely narrative of Tohru Honda and her quest to escape the curse that binds her friends and loved ones to a gloomy eternity.

Despite being off the air for over two decades, the anime series had a return unlike any other, going from being a hidden treasure to slowly moving to the top before tying with Hunter x Hunter as one of the best anime of all time, according to My Anime List.

With such a remarkable achievement and a well-made adaptation, fans have been wondering whether there would be a fourth season of the anime or if it is time to say goodbye. Below, we’ll tell you all you need to know.

What Is the Storyline of Fruit Basket?

Toru Honda’s mother was killed in a vehicle accident not long ago. She relocated to her grandfather’s house after her mother died, but she departed after a while to avoid disturbing her grandfather’s own family, who had established in the house. Toru currently lives in a tent and earns a livelihood as an after-school cleaner.

Toru maintains her positive attitude in the face of all the negative experiences she has had. Toru comes across the Soma family’s home while walking through the jungle one day. Yuki Soma, a gorgeous but chilly classmate, meets her here. Yuki shares her home with her two cousins, Kyo and Shigure. Toru is invited to the Soma family’s home in exchange for cleaning and cooking. Toru, whose tent was damaged the night before by a landslide, has no option but to take it.

Toru, on the other hand, would soon be confronted with the odd reality. In the Chinese calendar, the Soma family is plagued with animal spirits. Each human is cursed with the soul of an animal, and when he hugs a person of the opposing sex, he transforms into the animal.

How Many Episodes Are In Season 4 of Fruits Basket?

If the series is renewed for another season, it will most likely consist of spin-off episodes or OVAs that show how our core characters’ lives in the future. We anticipate that if there is a fourth season, there will be fewer than 13 episodes but potentially more than two. Take this information with a grain of salt, since it is simply an optimistic desire.

Will There Be a Fourth Season of Fruits Basket?

TMS or any anime-related firm has not yet renewed Fruits Basket for a fourth season. The anime’s third season was extremely emotional and fulfilling. Many viewers thought it was the finest season of the series. The anime’s last season was titled “Fruits Basket: The Final.” This title led everyone to believe that there would be no more seasons. Because the tale had been concluded and there was little possibility of a fourth season. Unfortunately, it appears that the anime will not get a fourth season in the future. Because the manga has now been entirely converted into the anime.

Natsuki Takaya’s manga series was released between July 18, 1998, and November 20, 2006, and contains of 23 volumes in total. This manga, which is the show’s original material, is no longer continuing, and it is very impossible to restart it one day. The fact that the whole source material has been utilized in the three seasons eliminates the possibility of a fourth season.

In general, production firms renew the most popular anime for a new season since it is profitable for them. Fruits Basket was a highly lucrative product from this standpoint. Although it did not fare well in terms of disc sales, it fared well on internet streaming services such as Hulu TV.

What Are the Chances of a Spin-Off?

A new Fruits Basket anime project was revealed on Monday evening, focusing on Kyoko and Katsuya (Tohru’s parents). The format, whether series or film, has not yet been announced, but it will be released in 2022. Interestingly, there are two additional spin-off manga series that have already been published and got positive reviews in Japan and might be adapted.

Fruits Basket upcoming anime project: "The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya" anime in production for 2022! (The format is not yet revealed) The story that focuses on Tohru's parents! ✨More: https://t.co/bt6TW8R9zM pic.twitter.com/lrt9WElIU3 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 28, 2021

‘Fruits Basket: Another’ began serialization in 2015, with three volumes issued before coming to a “tentative” finish in 2019. This series introduces a completely new cast of characters and takes place decades after the original narrative. While there may not be enough content for a complete season at this time, it may definitely branch off into its own tale given enough demands from fans

How Many Seasons of Fruits Basket Are There?

There are now 3 seasons of Fruits Basket available. Excluding the third season, which has no more than 13 episodes, every season includes around 25 episodes.

