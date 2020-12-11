‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Ted at 62

Tommy “Tiny” Lister – Intimidating in films like “Friday”, but popular with dear tough guys – is dead … TMZ learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us that just before 3pm on Thursday, a call came in at the Marina del Rey apartment of an unconscious male actor. Our sources say Tommy was not taken to hospital as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We have been informed that the convict is at home, but there is no word yet on the cause of death.

Although “Tiny” began to descend into his bullying bad boy roles in the ’80s, he is best known for his hilarious twist as Deboe in the sequel to “Friday” and “Next Friday”.

He also starred for President Lindberg in the sci-fi film “The Fifth Element” and recently appeared in the box office smash hit “The Dark Knight”. He also voiced the character of Finnick in the film “Judopia”.

With acting, Tommy had 2 short pro wrestling matches and played with him Hulk Hogan – Bad, Zeus, of course – In the 1989 movie, “No Holds Part.”

Oh, and if you do not know, his nickname is pure contradiction … “Small” 6’5 “.



Enable video content



10/17/19 TMZ.com

When we I last saw him Outside and about, “Tiny” could not be sweeter … Talking to us about another depot currently playing in the NFL, and releasing some new “Friday” information.

Tommy is 62 years old.