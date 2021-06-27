Four years after the US-Mexico border split, mother meets 10-year-old daughter – Revista Greiser | Education

+



A Guatemalan mother reunites with her 10-year-old daughter at an airport in Florida (USA). The two had been separated for four years. According to information from Daily Mail, Maria Chick, 32, and Adelaide Chick, 10, were among the families separated in 2017 by the government of former President Donald Trump for illegally crossing the US-Mexico border. & # 39; Zero Tolerance & # 39; Against Illegal Migration The case took place before the policy came into force in April 2018.

Maria was able to cross the border with her daughter and sister Patricia Chick. However, they were detained by a US border patrol agent. Little Adelaide was eventually moved from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention center to a shelter in New York (USA). The mother was detained for seven months at the Eloy Detention Center in Eloi, Arizona (USA) and then deported to Guatemala. Shortly after the separation, the Refugee Resettlement Office placed Adelaide in custody for her aunt in Florida, where she attended school.

Maria Chick opens her daughter (Daily Mail / Telemundo breeding)

In a video conference, Maria said her daughter was very upset: "Mommy, why did you leave me here?", The woman said. After suffering from the daughter, & # 39; Maria tried to cross the border twice more, but was expelled twice. In 2017, during a meeting with immigration officials, the mother said she really wanted to stay in the United States. "" I hope you can give me the opportunity to stay here with my daughter. I don’t want to go back to things that happened in Guatemala. "

Last month, the mother was allowed to come to the United States and reunite with her daughter, thanks to the help of non-profit civil society groups that provide assistance to families divided along the border. Trump & # 39; s & # 39; Zero Tolerance & # 39; On June 8, President Joe Biden's administration identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents on the southern border under the policy.

