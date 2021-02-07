Top News

Four skiers have been killed and four others rescued in an avalanche in the Utah-backed country



The Salt Lake City Integrated Police Department received a hang-up call at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, followed by a report that five people were trapped in an avalanche in the Wilson Basin area, Chargett said. Melody Cutler, Public Information Officer of the Police Department.

Two groups, a group of three and a group of five, started skiing on the mountain at the same time and authorities believe the avalanche was caused by group skiing, Cutler said.

“Four of those skiers were able to dig their way in,” Cutler said. “The other four are dead.”

According to Cutler, skiers range in age from the 20s to the late 30s. A life plane rescue service was called to take the survivors out of the area, and a flyover is being conducted tonight to determine if rescuing the dead is safe, Cutler said.

Cutler told CNN that the avalanche site was “the most popular background ski area” and that it was “under the most dangerous avalanche conditions of recent times”.

Wilson Basin is owned by Mill Creek Canyon, about 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

Utah Avalanche Center Said in a tweet on Saturday morning There were “dangerous avalanche conditions”.

Utah government Spencer Cox responded on Twitter to Saturday’s death, saying it was “a terrible tragedy.”

“We are indebted to the first responders and others involved in this rescue and rescue effort.” Cox said. “Now that the risk of avalanches is high, please be very careful.”
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson Tweeted She said she was “heartbroken”.

“We offer our deepest condolences on the loss of life caused by this catastrophic incident,” Wilson said.

These four are the most recent in a series of avalanche deaths in three states, bringing the death toll to nine.

A Utah man killed A week ago I was trapped in an avalanche near the Park City Mountains Canyons Village Resort, a few miles from where the avalanche occurred on Saturday. There is the Utah Avalanche Center Has already issued a statement Avalanche analysis.
Three more skiers who were local authorities Killed in an avalanche Colorado Monday. Their bodies were recovered Wednesday.
In New Hampshire, The body of a skier was recovered Wednesday after an avalanche in the White Mountain National Forest.

An earlier version of the story misrepresented Jenny Wilson’s title. He is the mayor of Salt Lake County.


