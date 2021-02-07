Four skiers have been killed and four others rescued in an avalanche in the Utah-backed country

The Salt Lake City Integrated Police Department received a hang-up call at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, followed by a report that five people were trapped in an avalanche in the Wilson Basin area, Chargett said. Melody Cutler, Public Information Officer of the Police Department.

Two groups, a group of three and a group of five, started skiing on the mountain at the same time and authorities believe the avalanche was caused by group skiing, Cutler said.

“Four of those skiers were able to dig their way in,” Cutler said. “The other four are dead.”

According to Cutler, skiers range in age from the 20s to the late 30s. A life plane rescue service was called to take the survivors out of the area, and a flyover is being conducted tonight to determine if rescuing the dead is safe, Cutler said.